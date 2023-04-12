Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that it will report its 2023 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

What:

Third Coast Bancshares' 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call When:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central How:

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below. Where:

https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 4, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13735405#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

TCBX@dennardlascar.com

View original content:

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares