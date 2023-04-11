CANTU BEAUTY CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL BLACK WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, ANNOUNCING FOURTH YEAR OF PARTNERSHIP WITH WOMEN EMPOWERING NATIONS TO CULTIVATE FEMALE LEADERSHIP

Cantu Beauty announces the 2023 Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Cohort, continuing the brand's $1M+ investment to champion women of color across the globe through their community efforts

STAMFORD, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantu Beauty, an award-winning textured hair care brand, once again joins Women Empowering Nations (WEN) to host the 2023 Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Cohort: an immersive, high impact leadership coaching experience beginning this month through July 2023 for women of color across the globe. This year's cohort builds on the 2022 program and received applications from more than 2,500 young women from seven countries — the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Germany, Ghana and Nigeria. This year's investment will eclipse $1 million in total by Cantu toward community efforts across programs and partners including Women Empowering Nations.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9153351-cantu-beauty-women-empowering-nations-wen-girls-leading-our-world-global-cohort/

"In order to be truly empowered, you must first have access and Cantu Beauty is committed to supporting the next generation of female leaders by equipping them with those resources to make a difference in their personal and professional lives," said Dametria Kinsley, Cantu Beauty's Global Vice President of Marketing. "Through our multi-year partnership with WEN, we're able to take our commitment to the next level at a larger scale to reach Black and Brown women all over the world."

This year, WEN and Cantu Beauty have selected 50 young women ages 17-23 to participate in the GLOW Global Cohort, an immersive 10-week virtual experience sponsored by Cantu Beauty. The cohort runs from April 15 - June 17 touching on topics such as culture and identity, public speaking, personal and professional branding, executive leadership, and mental health and wellness. At the conclusion of the cohort, members will have planned and organized a Global Day of Service where all of the GLOW cohort members complete their service initiatives on the same day in partnership with each other around the world. Cantu and WEN are excited to announce the 2023 cohort includes the following esteemed young women:

• Cara Doumbe Kingue — Lyon, France • Diwura Williams — Ondo State, Nigeria • Jill-Anaïs Lafages — Goyave, France • Blessing Eguagie — Lagos, Nigeria • Elmire Raboteur — Paris, France • Tariro Hova — Springs, South Africa • Zinhle Apleni — Paris, France • Kgaogelo Makgoba — Johannesburg, South Africa • Anaïs Brochec — Montepellier, France • Mambesi Matiwane — Cape Town, South Africa • Faouziya Schremmer — Munich, Germany • Michell Lethubuhle Chiremba — Johannesburg, South Africa • Mirjam Mekonnen — Wiesbaden, Germany • Thandolwenkosi Nkosi — Johannesburg, South Africa • Anne Achieng Alwala — Accra, Ghana • Micaleb Lawrence — Cape Town, South Africa • Deborah Oduro Kwarteng — Accra, Ghana • Sino Rodrigues — Kaiega, South Africa • Chleo-Patra Awonpomi Azantilow — Kumasi, Ghana • Anjolaoluwa Awe — London, UK • Joy Tari-bagshaw — Koforidua, Ghana • Marlene Twinomugisha, London, UK • Opeyemi Adesegun — Lagos, Nigeria • Ilham Ali — Birmingham, UK • Oluwadamilola Akintewe — Lagos, Nigeria • Elle-sue Calderbank — Manchester, UK • Vanessa Osinlaru — London, UK • Jeanne' Spencer — Tulsa, OK • Chimdinma Okpalauko — London, UK • Camillah Canty — Belleville, IL • Sumayyah Adeyemi — Leicester, UK • Kaylah Harris — Ruston, LA • Jessica Amponsah — London, UK • Kyla Hurns — Southfield, MI • Joanne Kadiri — London, UK • Nigeria Segure-Watson — Baltimore, MA • Destiny Daniel — Washington, DC • Youma Diabira — Philadelphia, PA • Awa M Sumareh — New York, NY • KiaraSkye Dodson — Harlem, NY • Ranita Opoku-Sarfo — Stafford, VA • Zyahna Bryant — Charlottesville, VA • Jayda Rogers — Cincinnati, OH • Blandine Cadet — Atlanta, GA • Khadijah Merriweather — St. Louis, MO • Deborah Olatunji — Seattle, WA • Alina Wilson — Oklahoma City, OK • Jacqueline Azah — Atlanta, GA • Te'a Williams — Tulsa, OK • Ose Ehianeta Arheghan — Brooklyn, NY

We are thrilled to continue investing in the future and talent development of young women of color with Cantu Beauty," said Carlisha Williams Bradley, Women Empowering Nation's Founder and Executive Director. "Cantu goes above and beyond in their dedication to the community. Cantu's executive team has provided their time, resources and financial investment to change the career trajectory of young women around the world. I am proud to continue our work together."

Since 2020, Cantu has been a sponsor of the GLOW Virtual Summit, providing scholarships and business grants to young Black women around the globe to continue their education. Last year, the Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship included a paid, four-month hands-on experience in the beauty industry, which concluded with a capstone and group travel seminar in Accra, Ghana. The partnership is part of Cantu's continued commitment to elevating and uplifting Black and Brown communities.

To learn more, follow Women Empowering Nations on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Stay connected with Cantu Beauty on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit them at cantubeauty.com.

ABOUT CANTU

It's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles. Cantu Beauty is a part of PDC Wellness & Personal Care. For more information, visit pdcwellness.com.

ABOUT WOMEN EMPOWERING NATIONS

Women Empowering Nations is an international nonprofit organization providing exposure, development, and mentorship to underserved girls of color to grow as global leaders and accelerate their path to executive leadership. The organization, founded in 2009 by Carlisha Williams Bradley, has worked with over 9,000 young women around the globe to provide yearlong mentorship opportunities, leadership development training and travel seminars. For more information, visit wenations.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brianna Cameron, Reddish

Bcameron@reddishagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE PDC Brands