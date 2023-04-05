Ricoh announces RICOH GR III Diary Edition

Limited-edition, premium digital compact camera features a metallic, warm-gray finish

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the RICOH GR III Diary Edition. Previously released only as a part of the RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit, the camera can now be purchased on its own. This striking variation of the RICOH GR III premium digital compact camera features a metallic, warm-gray finished body accentuated with a natural-silver ring cap.

The RICOH GR III Diary Edition camera will be available in late April 2023 at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets for the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,019.95.

| Main features of the RICOH GR III Diary Edition |

The metallic, warm-gray color and textured surface of the RICOH GR III Diary Edition camera body are designed to reflect the camera's reliability and quality, with the textured finish also ensuring a firm grip. The attractive finish also gives the camera an appearance that it is more than an imaging tool, as the warm color helps the camera "blend" easily into daily life. The grip rubber has a dark-brown finish that complements the camera body. When mounted, the ring cap with a natural-silver finish, accentuates the warm-toned camera body.





The camera features a new image-control mode for creating photos that appear as if they originated on negative film.* It recreates unique visual effects, balancing rich colors with the discoloration found in prints produced using negative film.





In another new feature, the camera displays the number of images captured each day, the total number of recorded images, and the firmware version just before its power is shut off.*



* These functions are identical with those featured by the RICOH GR III Diary Edition Special Limited Kit. They are also available for GR III- and GR IIIx-series models with the installation of function expansion firmware released on January 20, 2023 .





When the camera's power is turned off, the RICOH GR III Diary Edition displays an original shut-down screen featuring an embossed product logo against a fabric-textured background in a color similar to the camera body finish.



Note: The camera's other specifications are identical with those of the standard GR III model.

| About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation |

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Company Ltd. Is part of Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The company operating now as Ricoh Company Ltd. was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, the company continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

For further information, please visit www.us.ricoh-imaging.com

© 2023 Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

