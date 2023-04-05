Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon attends the Korea-Japan Business Roundtable

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon attended the Korea-Japan Business Roundtable held in Tokyo, March.

At the meeting, key officials from the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) specified the visions for economic cooperation between the two countries and discussed expanding exchange and cooperation among business leaders.

From Korea, 12 members of the FKI attended, including Chairman Cho Hyun-joon and Acting FKI Chairman Kim Byong-joon, as well as leaders of conglomerates. From Japan, 11 business leaders attended, including Chairman Masakazu Tokura of Keidanren and Mikio Sasaki, the chairman of the Japan-Korea Economic Association.

Chairman Cho said, "I hope to mutual development in various fields for both countries through this meeting," adding "I shall make efforts to contribute to the development of both countries through active economic exchange with Japanese companies".

In the business world, Chairman Cho is regarded as an expert on Japan. He has been serving as the vice-chairman of the Korea-Japan Economic Association since 2014 and was reappointed in 2023 for his 10th year of service. He showed his interest in Japan by mentioning that "economic cooperation with Japan is essential" during the 29th Korea-Japan Business Conference last year.

