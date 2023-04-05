EY announces alliance with HighRadius to give clients streamlined access to a comprehensive and integrated O2C cloud platform

Facilitates leading-class order-to-cash (O2C) digitization through autonomous software supporting finance, sales and operations

Provides integrated finance and technology transformation capabilities through EY experience and HighRadius' Autonomous Finance Suite

Supports working capital optimization and liquidity management through an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solution

LONDON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between HighRadius, a leading financial technology enterprise software-as-a-service company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help clients transform their finance processes with an integrated AI-powered solution.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

Today, clients want to unlock long-term value from digital transformations that will help create efficiencies that are broader and more holistic than point solutions. The EY–HighRadius Alliance combines EY US Finance and Technology transformation knowledge with HighRadius' market-leading platform in autonomous receivables and treasury to provide an integrated digital solution, extending the office of the CFO's capabilities.

As part of its consulting offerings, EY US helps clients transform their finance function to be a more effective collaborator to the business by providing strategic insights, outlining a finance function of the future, mitigating risk and driving efficiency through technology innovation, process and reporting.

Andres Leguizamon, EY–HighRadius Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"With the advent of AI and ML as central optimization drivers and customers' pressing need for timely and accurate management of working capital and liquidity, this alliance with HighRadius is an important complement to the EY technology capabilities. EY US is focused on building a better working world by providing innovative and integrated solutions to the market."

Vikram Gollakota, Global Head of Channels and Alliances at HighRadius, says:

"By combining EY US' experience and knowledge in finance transformation projects with the power of HighRadius' AI-powered autonomous platform, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions that will impact working capital strategies and operational transformations for the office-of-the CFO."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

