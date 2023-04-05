BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Ariana Villanueva to Vice President of People Strategy and Operations

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in North America, announces the promotion of Ariana Villanueva to Vice President of People Strategy and Operations.

Ariana Villanueva promoted to Vice President of People Strategy & Operations for BlueGrace Logistics (PRNewswire)

In the new VP role, Villanueva will help shape initiatives around people and processes.

"Ariana is driven by results, has a developmental mindset, and is tenacious in her approach towards excellence. She is a proven leader who takes pride in being approachable, open-minded, and providing superior results," said Francoise Caraguel, Chief People Officer at BlueGrace Logistics.

Joining BlueGrace in 2017, Villanueva started as an accounting associate and was quickly promoted to financial planning analyst, followed by executive assistant to the Chief People Officer. Most recently, she was promoted to Performance Analytics Director. In the new VP role, Villanueva will help shape initiatives around people and processes, to best define BlueGrace's unique culture and employee experience. She will oversee the employee relations function, total rewards, and talent development.

Prior to joining BlueGrace, Villanueva held various roles with Holland & Knight LLP, Bancrecer, and Banco Plaza where she led cross-functional teams and was responsible for development of organizational KPIs and improved productivity. She was also an Adjunct Professor of Economics at the Universidad Central de Venezuela.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueGrace Logistics