Volly Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Its Commitment to Greater Growth & Success

WOBURN, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of dynamic technology and marketing services for banks and mortgage companies, completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal of its corporate mission, vision, and values. Volly's new brand represents the company's commitment to its customers, its dedication to greater growth and success, and its passion for creativity and teamwork.

"Our brand gives us a more precise, recognizable identity," said Volly CEO Katharine Loveland, "one that demonstrates our dedication to delivering quality products and service, building long-lasting relationships, and exceeding our customers' expectations. This exciting endeavor has injected new energy into our company and will expand our reach within the mortgage, real estate, and finance industries."

Volly's rebranding efforts were spearheaded by its in-house creative and development teams. The new brand will debut on the corporate website, on Facebook, on LinkedIn, and in marketing collateral.

Elements of Volly's new brand

New logo: The checkmark in Volly's logo represents a successfully completed goal as well as its recommitment to helping customers meet and exceed their business objectives. The oblique typeface illustrates Volly's promise to always be forward thinking while moving forward.

New color scheme: The colors blue, teal, and pear in the "O" symbolize the core solutions of the Volly Marketing Automation Suite: capture leads, convert prospects, and retain customers. They are also reflective of the passion, commitment, and energy Volly brings to its customer relationships.

New mission: To enhance borrower journeys through dynamic, cutting-edge technology combined with compelling, personalized marketing.

New vision: Streamlining customer journeys, enhancing customer experiences, and improving customer outcomes.

About Volly

Volly enhances customer journeys through dynamic, cutting-edge technology and compelling, personalized marketing. Volly provides an overall better home financing process by ensuring that borrower, lender, and real estate professional operate in total synchronicity throughout a transaction. For more information, visit www.myvolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial, and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

