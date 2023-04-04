Who's Hiring?
Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress 2023 and 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine and its COVID-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate (CIC) at both the World Vaccine Congress 2023 (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 3 to 6, 2023, and the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15 to 18, 2023.

At WVC, Novavax will present data on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine as a booster and its CIC. Novavax will also host an Insights and Tools to Counter Vaccine Hesitancy roundtable on April 4, and participate in a panel discussion on The Future of Safety for New Vaccines on April 5. In addition, Novavax has been named a finalist for the 2023 World Vaccine Congress Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards (ViE) in the Best New Vaccine Technology/Platform Award and Best COVID Vaccine Award categories. Winners will be announced in-person at the ViE Awards ceremony during WVC on April 4.

At ECCMID, the Company will present the CIC data and four poster presentations on its COVID-19 prototype vaccine.

Novavax presentations during WVC:

Author 

Presentation title

Details

Dunkle, L

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine:
Latest Booster Data and Clinical
Updates

Oral Presentation

April 5, 2023

10:10am (EDT)

Shinde, V

Update on Novavax Influenza
and COVID-
Influenza Combination Vaccine

Oral Presentation

April 5, 2023

3:25pm (EDT)

Fix, J

Safety surveillance for COVID-19
vaccines: challenges in the
pandemic and endemic settings

Oral Presentation

April 5, 2023

12:10pm (EDT)

Novavax presentations during ECCMID:

Author  

Presentation title 

Details 

Shinde, V 

Immunogenicity of a novel
COVID-Influenza Combination
(CIC) vaccine assessed with
response surface modelling
(RSM) 

Oral Presentation 

Abstract #02042 

April 16, 2023 

8:30am (CEST) 

Toback, S 

Interim analysis of an observer-
blinded, randomized phase 3
study to evaluate the safety and
immunogenicity of a single
booster of the NVX-CoV2373
vaccine in adults previously
vaccinated with the BBIBP-CorV
vaccine 

Poster Presentation 

Poster #P2698 

April 17, 2023 

12:00pm (CEST) 

Marchese, A 

Reported pregnancy outcomes
across NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19
vaccine primary series and
booster dose clinical studies 

Poster Presentation 

Poster #P2521 

April 17, 2023 

12:00pm (CEST) 

Marchese, A 

Healthcare provider perceptions of
current and future uptake of 
COVID-19 vaccines in Europe and
North America 

Poster Presentation 

Poster #P2755 

April 17, 2023 

12:00pm (CEST) 

Bennett, C 

LATE-BREAKER: Immunogenicity
of a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant
spike protein nanoparticle vaccine
with Matrix-M adjuvant (NVX-
CoV2373) in well-controlled vs
less well-controlled people living
with HIV 

Poster Presentation 

Poster #LB039 

April 18, 2023 

12:00pm (CEST) 

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

The World Vaccine Congress
The World Vaccine Congress is a series of conferences and exhibitions that have grown over 23 years to become the largest vaccine meetings of their kind across the globe. The event format allows for whole-sector topics with hundreds of speakers and covers the complete vaccine value chain, enabling thousands of attendees from science, government, and manufacturers to come together to create ground-breaking progress. More information can be found at https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-washington/index.stm.

CONTACTS

Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
