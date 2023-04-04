John Hancock Investment Management announces 7 basis point fee reduction for Disciplined Value International Fund

US$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, recently announced changes to the advisory fee schedule for its $2.32 billion Disciplined Value International Fund effective April 1, 2023. This yields a 7 basis point management fee reduction across all share classes based on current asset levels. The fund, which seeks long-term capital growth, has a 4-star rating from Morningstar.1 it is subadvised by Boston Partners' portfolio management team, including Christopher K. Hart, CFA, and Joshua M. Jones, CFA.

"We focus on providing investors access to a family of funds that offers a high level of diversity in asset class coverage and in management style," said Andrew G. Arnott, president and CEO, John Hancock Investment Management, global head of retail, Manulife Investment Management. "The price level our customers pay is a very important component, and we're consistently reviewing our lineup to ensure that we have competitive pricing versus the industry and, as a result, we've cut fees on more than $30 billion in AUM to benefit shareholders over the past three years."

Request a prospectus or summary prospectus from your financial professional, by calling 800-225-5291, or by visiting jhinvestments.com. The prospectus includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other information that you should consider carefully before investing.

Foreign investing, especially in emerging markets, has additional risks, such as currency and market volatility and political and social instability. Value stocks may decline in price. Hedging and other strategic transactions may increase volatility and result in losses if not successful. Large company stocks could fall out of favor, and illiquid securities may be difficult to sell at a price approximating their value. The stock prices of small and midsize companies can change more frequently and dramatically than those of large companies. The fund may invest its assets in a small number of issuers. Performance could suffer significantly from adverse events affecting these issuers. Please see the fund's prospectus for additional risks.

1 Overall rating out of 327 funds in the foreign large value fund category as of 2/28/23. The fund was rated 5, 4, and 4 stars out of 327, 306, and 187 funds for the 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively.

All funds may experience periods of negative performance.

Overall rating is based on 3,5, and 10 year, if applicable. Morningstar risk adjusted returns and accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance. For each managed product, including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts, with at least a 3-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Exchange-traded funds and open-end mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. The top 10.0% of funds in each category, the next 22.5%, 35.0%, 22.5%, and bottom 10.0% receive 5, 4, 3, 2, or 1 star(s), respectively. The overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The rating formula most heavily weights the 3-year rating, using the following calculation: 100% 3-year rating for 36 to 59 months of total returns, 60% 5-year rating/40% 3-year rating for 60 to 119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% 5-year rating/20% 3-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. Star ratings do not reflect the effect of any applicable sales load. Morningstar's extended performance rating is calculated by adjusting the historical total returns of the oldest share class to reflect the fee structure of a younger share class, and then compounding the combined record of actual and adjusted performance into the 3-, 5-, and 10- year time periods necessary to produce Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Returns and a Morningstar Rating. Extended performance ratings do not affect actual Morningstar ratings; the overall ratings for multi-share class funds are based on actual performance only or extended performance only. Once a share class turns 3 years old, the overall Morningstar Rating will be based on actual ratings only. Adjusted historical performance is only an approximation of actual returns, and Morningstar's calculation methodology may differ from those used by other entities. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

