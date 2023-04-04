Free-spirited fashion and lifestyle brand francesca's® taps local influencer ambassadors for Spring CTV and editorial photo shoot, promoting Fran Club loyalty program and Free To Be You platform

HOUSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Francesca's Acquisition, LLC, a specialty retailer operating a nationwide chain of francesca's® and franki by francesca's® boutiques providing customers with unique and carefully curated fashion, accessories, jewelry, and lifestyle products, today announced a new campaign to celebrate its Fran Club loyalty program and Free To Be You brand platform, tapping regional brand ambassadors to create custom campaign content for the first time.

francesca's® Ambassadors Celebrate 'Free To Be You' Fran Club Event

The campaign, filmed during francesca's® Miami Fran Club event for customers, brand loyalists, local associates and Fran Club members, was brought to life in partnership with Elevate Pictures, a transmedia entertainment company that produced both the commercial video spot and the live event. With a unique approach to storytelling, the event and commercial spot were intertwined, showcasing francesca's® new Spring product collection and its #FreeToBeYou brand story through the support and involvement of loyalty members, ambassadors, and associates themselves.

"We see incredible value in engaging directly with our community to celebrate self-expression and the unique sense of style the francesca's customer has," said Jann Parish, Chief Marketing Officer. "By working alongside incredible local Miami talent and incorporating our customers and associates, we are building a brand that rewards our best customers and showcases that within this campaign. We are approaching acquisition in a unique way by creating an exclusively, inclusive community that future customers will want to be a part of. It's not just about shop now, it's about building trust and creating a connection."

To better understand core audience needs, in 2022 francesca's® conducted an in-depth study to develop key customer personas: the always on trendsetter, intentional shopper, and fast fashionista. This campaign speaks to those personas specifically, showcasing key styles and looks as well as regional significance in a core francesca's market.

Francesca's® launched its Fran Club in October 2022 to reward loyal shoppers and create a community through hosted events and engagements. In response to a customer interest in circular fashion, francesca's® brought forever francesca's® to life, allowing consumers to recycle older styles from any brand for store credit.

"We're constantly innovating and adapting to bring francesca's® customers what they want, when they want it. From The Fran Club to forever francesca's®, to this latest campaign, we prioritize what will make the shopping experience more rewarding and how we can continue to earn trust within the brand community we're building – recognizing our best and welcoming new customers." said Parish.

The campaign will be distributed across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and CTV segments based on customer and persona targeting. To learn more about francesca's® and the Fran Club, visit francescas.com/thefranclub.

About francesca's®

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide chain of francesca's® and franki by francesca's® boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today, francesca's® operates approximately 454 boutiques in 45 states and also serves its customers online. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.

Francesca's Acquisition, LLC

