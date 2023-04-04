Foresight Diagnostics & leading cancer center to present solid tumor MRD data at AACR conference

AURORA, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Diagnostics, a leader in molecular cancer diagnostics, announced the presentation of a study in collaboration with a leading cancer center at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Foresight Diagnostics Logo (PRNewswire)

The poster, titled " Ultrasensitive ctDNA minimal residual disease monitoring in early NSCLC with PhasED-Seq ," describes the results of a study evaluating the performance of the Foresight Solid Tumor Recurrence Test in patients with lung cancer. The test, a clinical diagnostic tool for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring based on PhasED-Seq technology, achieved an LOD95 of less than one part-per-million in the majority of plasma samples analyzed. Compared to a first generation ctDNA MRD approach tracking single nucleotide variants, the Foresight Solid Tumor Recurrence Test achieved an approximately two-fold improvement in clinical sensitivity for MRD detection in the first blood sample collected following completion of therapy in patients who later experienced recurrence.

Although PhasED-Seq has previously been validated in MRD monitoring for lymphomas, this study is the largest demonstration to date of the clinical applicability of PhasED-Seq-based MRD monitoring in solid tumors. Thanks to PhasED-Seq's superior sensitivity for detecting ctDNA, this technology can reduce the rate of false negative results, giving patients and clinicians more accurate information and greater peace of mind. Improved sensitivity may also allow for more advance warning of recurrent disease.

"We are pleased to share these promising results from our study in collaboration with Foresight Diagnostics. This study provides some of the first evidence that PhasED-Seq's superior analytical sensitivity for MRD detection could translate into clinical benefit for patients with lung cancer," said Dr. James M. Isbell, Co-Director of the Thoracic Liquid Biopsy Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and the lead investigator for the study.

Jake Chabon, CEO and co-founder of Foresight Diagnostics, commented, "Our mission at Foresight Diagnostics is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing ultra-sensitive assays for MRD detection. We're excited to showcase our technology at AACR and we welcome the opportunity to connect with like-minded partners."

Poster Number 3375 / 18 will be presented in Session PO.CL01.16 on April 17, 2023, from 1:30 to 5:00 PM EST.

About Foresight Diagnostics

Foresight Diagnostics is a privately held cancer diagnostics company and CLIA-registered laboratory. The company has developed a novel liquid biopsy testing platform for the measurement of minimal residual disease (MRD). The improved sensitivity of the Foresight MRD assays can provide actionable information to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies to enable more personalized treatment approaches for patients with solid tumors and B-cell malignancies. For more information, please visit foresight-dx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PhasED-Seq

The Foresight MRD platform is based on the Phased variant Enrichment and Detection by Sequencing (PhasED-Seq) technology. PhasED-Seq lowers the error profile of mutation detection in sequencing data by requiring the concordant detection of two separate non-reference events in an individual DNA molecule. By detecting more than one mutation, PhasED-Seq can more accurately distinguish tumor-derived cell free DNA (i.e., ctDNA) from healthy cell free DNA – enabling detection of ctDNA at levels below one part-per-million (<0.0001%). PhasED-Seq has been extensively validated in thousands of patient samples.

Media contact information

Phone: 720-443-3658

Email: press@foresight-dx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foresight Diagnostics