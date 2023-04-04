FARO Releases Hybrid Reality Capture™, Powered by Flash Technology

First Solution in AECO Markets of its Kind

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the release of Hybrid Reality Capture™, powered by Flash Technology, a first-of-its-kind solution that delivers faster scanning for large-volume projects in architecture, engineering, construction, and public safety applications.

Industries that have made tradeoffs between capturing 3D data accurately or quickly have been waiting for this.

Accessed through FARO's advanced workflows, Hybrid Reality Capture is the newest scan mode for Focus Premium Laser Scanner users. It combines the accuracy of a static 3D laser scanner with the speed of a panoramic camera. The unique combination of fast scans with colorized 360° images enables users to complete up to two weeks of on-site work in one week. Improving scanning speed by 100% means customers can complete projects faster without increasing costs.

"Hybrid Reality Capture is a best-of-both-worlds innovation that will improve on-site productivity and deliver state-of-the-art colorized visual clarity at a highly affordable price," said FARO President and CEO Michael Burger. "Industries that have made tradeoffs between capturing 3D data accurately or quickly have been waiting for this hybrid solution and we are excited to bring it to our markets."

Flash Technology will enable more frequent, faster data capture, requiring only 30 seconds per scan. Thanks to proprietary smart upscaling algorithms, the output includes all collected points, with images that look crisper than the same resolution scans with traditional methods. It will be available as an add-on subscription in the Stream mobile app.

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

