New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons Selects The Doctors Company as Exclusive Partner

The New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons (NYRSPS) has chosen The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group, as the exclusively endorsed medical malpractice insurer for its members.

"We chose to endorse The Doctors Company because as an organization founded and led by physicians and owned by members, they share our commitment to address challenges faced today," said Franziska Huettner, MD, PhD, FACS, and NYRSPS President. "As the largest insurer of plastic surgeons in the nation, The Doctors Company also has an unparalleled understanding of liability claims against our specialty."

NYRSPS joins many of the most prestigious medical organizations , including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons® (ASPS®) and the New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons, which exclusively endorse The Doctors Company because of its physician focus, financial strength, and mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.

NYRSPS members are now eligible for a multitude of offerings from The Doctors Company, including competitive rates for medical malpractice insurance, and even greater savings if they're affiliated with a Hospitals Insurance Company health system. As a member of The Doctors Company, NYRSPS members will also receive aggressive defense, expert patient safety tools and programs, access to the Section 18 New York State excess risk management program, and a range of coverage options for both physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Eligible NYRSPS members of The Doctors Company can benefit from the Tribute® Plan , which financially rewards doctors for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care.

"Our new partnership with NYRSPS reflects TDC Group's growing strength in the New York market," said Tammy Clark, CPCU, Senior Vice President and Regional Operating Officer, The Doctors Company. "Since expanding its presence in New York in 2017, TDC Group has grown to 21,674 New York physician members and $320 million in direct written premiums."

About New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons

Founded in 1960, the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons (NYRSPS) is dedicated to serving the greater New York community with educational and informational resources about plastic and reconstructive surgery. NYRSPS played a prominent role in the creation of a reconstructive and plastic surgery section within the New York Academy of Medicine in 1966.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.5 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

