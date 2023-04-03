Introducing the Most Suitable RO System for Home -- Waterdrop Tankless RO System G3P800

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Waterdrop has launched a new tankless system -- Waterdrop Tankless RO System G3P800. A home water filtration system is the key to drinking more water while also effectively reducing harmful substances. Choosing the best water filter for home, on the other hand, can be a daunting task for some people.

Bringing in a water filter is the key to turning the tap water into something crisp, clean, and refreshing, whether install an under-sink filtration system, a faucet-mounted option, or a countertop model. When it comes to powerful filtration performance, a RO (reverse osmosis) system is unquestionably the best water filter system on the market.

Millions of American households now highly value RO systems, and there are numerous RO system options on the market. The Waterdrop G3P800 Tankless RO System, like the highly recommended RO system by dwell, the leading American home design magazine, is one such great choice.

Dwell x Waterdrop G3P800 (PRNewswire)

In the article on dwell, it recommended this RO system as "the best filter solution for your home". "The tankless design connects neatly to the under-sink plumbing, freeing up counter space while ensuring every glass of water poured is crisp and clean. (Plus, users'll get the peace of mind of knowing that every time they clean a dish, wash veggies, or fill a pot of water to boil, they'll be using purified water to do so.)", as the editor mentioned in the article.

If users happen to catch a glimpse of the G3P800 at work under the sink, the curved, minimalist design is a visual delight -- no wonder Waterdrop is the proud recipient of a Reddot design award.

In fact, every detail of this RO system has been meticulously designed. The stunning appearance of this G3P800 RO system is due to injection molding technology, which includes ten technical processes such as material selection, cleaning, drying, injection molding, polishing, screening, isolation coating, drying, screening, and back protective coating printing.

In addition to the injection molding technology, Waterdrop's brilliant designers give the RO system a minimalist white appearance in response to the market's vast minimalist kitchen demands. This system can incorporate a minimalist style and elegant white into modern kitchen, making it ideal for an integrated, minimalist kitchen.

Apart from its minimalist design, the most impressive feature of this RO system is its powerful filtration capabilities. The tankless, instant filtration system has a capacity of 800 GPD, a pure-to-drain ratio of 3:1, and can fill a cup of filtered water in four seconds. The 9-stage reverse osmosis system removes or minimizes over 1,000 harmful substances, including rust, sediment, lead, chlorine, arsenic, and others. Furthermore, the G3P800's smart digital display is discreetly mounted by the faucet to highlight water quality and filter lifespan. (Replacing that filter is also a breeze: simply twist the pod-like inserts to remove.)

This G3P800 tankless RO system has been NSF/ANSI Standard 58 & 372 certified, making it the first tankless RO system to receive such certification.

Having fresh, filtered water at fingertips doesn't have to be a pipe dream, thanks to the simple-to-install, minimalist Waterdrop G3P800. Install this well-designed modern system piece beneath the counter to bring clean, safe drinking water -- and endless refreshment -- into home.

