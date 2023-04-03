Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and Harrington Discovery Institute Center for Brain Health Medicines Invite Proposals for 2023 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award

Focus on glymphatic clearance, neurovascular health, and other novel approaches

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute Center for Brain Health Medicines at University Hospitals and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) announce a joint request for proposal for the 2023 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award. The ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award is designed to accelerate the translation of innovative research that could treat, prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) is open to academic investigators at accredited medical centers, research institutions, and universities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Researchers working on drug development programs that are relevant to, but not presently focused on, the Alzheimer's field are strongly encouraged to apply. This award provides a combination of financial support and expert drug development guidance to provide optimal support for moving research beyond the bench to the bedside.

The 2023 ADDF-Harrington Scholar RFP places high priority on targets related to emerging therapeutic areas for dementia and is particularly seeking projects related to:

Glymphatic clearance, including aquaporin 4, clearance of interstitial solutes, sleep dynamics, and perivascular space.

Neurovascular health, including blood brain barrier function and integrity, cerebral hypoperfusion, nutrient supply to the brain, and endothelial interaction with pericytes and astrocytes.

Other novel targets are encouraged. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

Epigenetics

Proteostasis

Neuroprotection

Synaptic activity and neurotransmitters

Inflammation

Mitochondrial health

Antioxidant defense

Metabolic function and brain energy

Brain insulin resistance)

ApoE

Postnatal neurogenesis

Other aging targets (e.g. senescent cells)

Award recipients will receive financial support up to $600,000 over two years, dedicated drug development and project management support, and an opportunity to qualify for investment funds. Proposals should offer creative science or novel approaches to treat, prevent, or slow Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.

Letters of Intent (LOI) must be submitted online here and will be accepted through May 29, 2023 5:00 pm EDT . We encourage an interactive application process in efforts to solicit the best applications. Scientific inquiries can be directed to either:

Andrew A. Pieper, MD, PhD

Director, Center for Brain Health Medicines

Harrington Discovery Institute

Andrew.Pieper@HarringtonDiscovery.org

or

Meriel Owen, PhD

Associate Director, Search and Evaluation

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

mowen@alzdiscovery.org

View original content:

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute