NEW TOWN OF KEYSTONE GETS NEW SKI RESORT BASE AREA WITH KINDRED RESORT DEVELOPMENT

KEYSTONE, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado's newest town, Keystone, is already building a solid foundation with one of the largest real estate developments in the ski industry. Located at the base of Keystone's world-class ski slopes. Kindred Resort is a luxury ski-in, ski-out mixed-use development that broke ground in the fall of 2022 and is expected to open in 2025.

The centerpiece of Kindred Resort will be a 107-room hotel managed by Vail Resorts under its RockResorts collection of luxury hotels and residences. The hotel will be flanked by two towers featuring 95 luxury residences ranging from one to four bedrooms. Kindred Resort offers high-end amenities and services on par with those in Vail, Deer Valley and Aspen, including a private signature ski club with ski valet service, a full-service spa, an outdoor pool and hot tubs, plus a Kids Club, several restaurants, a new home for Keystone's Ski and Ride School and meeting and event space with spectacular mountain views perfect for weddings, conferences and group business events.

"It's exciting to see the Kindred Resort project come to life, as well as the recent vote to incorporate the Town of Keystone," said Ryan Geller and Shervin "Shevy" Rashidi, partners with the Kindred Resort team. "This project will transform the base area of Keystone Resort and bring a new level of luxury to the new town of Keystone. This is the first new major development in Keystone in the past 20 years, and we're confident Kindred will help to put the new Town of Keystone on the map."

The demand for luxury ski-in, ski-out property and for the future of Keystone is reflected in the success of our pre-sale of the units, said Scott Russell, Managing Partner of the Kindred development team. "More than 60 percent of the residences are sold with record-breaking square-foot pricing for the area."

According to the team, Kindred offers the best location of any new construction in the entire ski industry currently. The property is located just 50 steps from the River Run Gondola at one of the best family-friendly ski resorts in the country.

The Kindred team is comprised of local and international developers, along with their partners of PCL Construction, OZ Architecture and LIV Sotheby's International Realty. For more information about Kindred Resort, please visit www.kindredresort.com.

