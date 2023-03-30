Gogol Bordello to Perform at Benefit for Ukraine War Victims on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Hard Rock Heals Foundation presents the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala to benefit victims of the war.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. , March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sensation punk rock band Gogol Bordello is set to perform Saturday, April 22 as part of a benefit event for Ukraine war victims presented by Hard Rock Heals Foundation at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Gogol Bordello / Courtesy Gogol Bordello (PRNewswire)

Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It is presenting the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala to benefit Ukraine war victims. The Gala will raise funds for children and families who are tragically impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Relief Fund Gala is a dinner and performance event and will take place in the Seminole Ballroom of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Gala tickets cost $250 and include dinner and an open bar, plus additional entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets for the Gala, please visit Hard Rock Heals at www.hardrockheals.org/Ukraine or call 954-248-5965.

Eugene Hutz Outspoken in His Support for People of Ukraine, His Home Country

Legendary Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hutz (pronounced "Hootz") was born in Ukraine and grew up on the outskirts of Kyiv before immigrating with his parents to the United States when he was 16. He is an outspoken supporter of his home country and has organized fundraising events that have included performances by his band Gogol Bordello and other celebrated musicians.

In a recent interview with the Ukrainian Institute of London, Hutz expressed his perspective on the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

"This is a pretty serious trait of Ukrainians: their resilience and that whole turning frustration into inspiration, and anger into energy and defiance and resistance," he said. "It's a fight of people for their own destiny. Ukrainians are very good at that."

Since the start of the war in February 2022, Hutz and Gogol Bordello have wrapped the Ukrainian cause into their music, which is sometimes described as "gypsy punk." As part of its mission statement, Gogol Bordello says it works with "gypsy, cabaret and punk traditions" and uses the tools of "music theater, chaos and sorcery."

Gogol Bordello's latest album Solidaritine takes them back to hardcore roots with a renewed sense of urgency, as Hutz explains. "Solidaritine is the substance that unlocks our empathy and our full human potential…May this be your punky uplift for our packed with troubled times."

Gogol Bordello has announced tour plans for the summer with stops at major venues throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. The GRAMMY Museum recently presented an intimate Gogol Bordello performance and conversation with Jim Jarmusch in Brooklyn, N.Y.

World Champion Heavyweight Boxer Wladimir Klitschko to Host Event

In addition to the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala performance by Gogol Bordello and Eugene Hutz, Olympic Gold Medalist, International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee and two-time World Champion Heavyweight Boxer Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will host the fundraising event.

For more information about Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood lights up on February 24 in blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag – to mark one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. (PRNewswire)

Wladimir Klitschko (PRNewswire)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood logo. (PRNewsFoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi) (PRNewswire)

Hard Rock Heals Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood) (PRNewswire)

