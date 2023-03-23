TUBI ANNOUNCES FIRST-TO-MARKET PLANNING INTEGRATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS AT TUBI CONNECT

New Integrations with VideoAmp's Planning Tool, LiveRamp TV Activation and Comscore Audience Measurement, Plus Introduction of Pause Ads – Allow Brands to Tap into Tubi's Unique and Growing Audience

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported video-on-demand service, today announced new first-to-market planning tools and partnerships at Tubi Connect, an event in New York City bringing together advertisers to take a deep dive into how Tubi is connecting diverse stories, brands and data with the right audiences. The new integrations enable brands to capitalize on Tubi's rapidly growing and highly engaged audience through more informed planning decisions, identity solutions and flexible currency options ahead of Upfront season.

Tubi's new first-to-market solutions include integrations with VideoAmp's Premium Video Planning Tool and LiveRamp TV Activation for forecasting and planning investments, as well as partnerships with Comscore and VideoAmp to offer more choices for advertisers on how they measure audiences for their campaigns. Additionally, Tubi is expanding the success of its Sponsorship and Total Takeover formats with the addition of Pause Ads to the suite of products available to buyers.

"Tubi is the largest and fastest-growing free ad-supported TV streaming service in the US, and we offer advertisers unique and incremental TV audiences to drive brand impact," said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer at Tubi. "We're expanding our partnerships with key industry players to make it easier than ever for buyers to transact on Tubi and deliver the seamless experience they need to effectively plan, activate and measure their campaigns."

Tubi's platform is built for 100% ad-supported content with no hidden paywalls or tiers and is optimized for viewership and engagement, not sign ups. Tubi has been at the forefront of implementing industry-first solutions to address buyers' needs and make it easy to transact on CTV. The Tubi Ad experience features lighter ad loads, first impression Tubi total takeovers, thematic sponsorships, award-winning Advanced Frequency Management, advanced targeting and uniquely transparent Campaign Insights along with an interoperable Certified Measurement Program.

Tubi's new planning tools, integrations and features include:

Integration with VideoAmp's Premium Video Planning Tool - VideoAmp's Premium Video Planning Tool becomes more powerful with the addition of Tubi as a streaming service. Through the first-to-market integration of Tubi into VideoAmp's platform for Upfront and Scatter deals, brands can now plan holistically across media channels.

LiveRamp TV Activation - A first for any streaming service, LiveRamp TV Activation will help advertisers leverage the full universe of Tubi, giving them more control. Brands will now be able to take third- and first-party data and forecast the coverage on Tubi. Advertisers can send Tubi an audience for planned transactions, with LiveRamp helping to inform scale across Tubi's viewership.

Alternative Audience Measurement - Now brands will be able to measure their campaigns via Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) and VideoAmp Audience Measurement, allowing advertisers the ability to test a variety of partners while the industry adapts methodologies for cross-screen measurement. With VideoAmp, brands can measure reach, frequency and attribution on Tubi, creating an end-to-end solution for advertisers to measure and optimize their cross-platform investments all in one unified platform.

Pause Ads - Tubi is launching Pause Ads later this year, which will feature full screen display messaging that will be presented to viewers when they pause what they are watching. Like the Total Takeover, which gives an advertiser 100% audience reach in-stream over a selected window, Pause Ads can be used to reach every viewer to deliver high impact with 100% SOV.

Tubi's new offerings for advertisers also build on its existing suite of integrations, including Unified ID 2.0 which enables brands to find more scale across target audiences via platforms such as The Trade Desk, LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) that helps create addressable audiences on CTV, and its partnership with Nielsen which provides more measurement transparency across devices. Tubi's new partnerships also complement its existing Certified Measurement Program, in which the streamer has combined forces with industry-leading measurement providers to give brands unparalleled insights on their streaming investments.

Last week, Tubi announced that it has made its debut in Nielsen's February 2023 report from The Gauge , which tracks monthly TV usage across key content delivery platforms. According to The Gauge, Tubi accounted for 1% of total TV consumption in February, making it the most-watched FAST (free ad-supported television) service in the U.S.

About Tubi

Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported video-on-demand service, has over 50,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing library of Tubi Originals, 200+ local and live news and sports channels, and 455 entertainment partners, featuring content from every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of film, television, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on connected television devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv

Tubi (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fox Corporation