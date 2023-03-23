Cresta Named Winner in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Platform Named Winner in Knowledge Management Category

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, a leading provider of generative AI for the contact center, announced today that Business Intelligence Group has named the company a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program .

Cresta (PRNewswire)

By using Generative AI, Cresta's Real-Time Intelligence Platform empowers agents, managers, and leaders to work together in order to maximize revenue, increase agent efficiency, and most importantly – create exceptional customer experiences. Cresta analyzes complex statements, emotions, sentiments, and behaviors to gain a deeper understanding of customer conversations when compared to traditional tools used by contact centers.

"Cresta is thrilled to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards Program," said Scott Kolman, CMO of Cresta. "Cresta continues to build solutions that improve both the customer and employee experience. By ensuring agents have the right information when they need it, Cresta helps deliver highly personalized experiences across every customer interaction and create positive business outcomes. The entire Cresta team is honored that Business Intelligence Group recognizes our hard work."

"We are so proud to name Cresta as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Cresta was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Cresta

Cresta incorporates generative AI into all the company's products to make every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. To learn more about Cresta, visit www.cresta.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cresta