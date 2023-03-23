AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE PRESENTS SCIENTIFIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS AND ACPM AWARD WINNERS

Physicians with a focus and passion for public health and preventive medicine honored during Preventive Medicine 2023 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the final day of Preventive Medicine 2023 (PM2023), the American College of Preventive Medicine's (ACPM) annual conference, the College announced the winners of the ACPM Board of Regents Scientific Excellence Award for physician, member-led, evidence-based research to advance the field of preventive medicine. Additionally, the College honored ACPM award recipients for their service to the College and profession. ACPM President M. "Tonette" Krousel-Wood, MD, MSPH, FACPM, presented the awards during a ceremony at the annual conference, which assembled the brightest minds in public health and preventive medicine.

American College of Preventive Medicine (PRNewsfoto/American College of Preventive Medicine) (PRNewswire)

The inaugural Scientific Excellence Award for accomplished preventive medicine physicians who exemplify scientific excellence in advancing the field of preventive medicine to improve health, was presented at the opening plenary session to Matthew Allision MD, MPH, RPVI and Timothy Holtz MD, MPH, FACPM.

In addition, more than 150 ACPM members showcased their research poster presentations at PM2023. With a panel consisting of members of the ACPM Board of Regents, three awardees were selected. The 2023 ACPM Scientific Excellence Poster Award winners are:

First Place: Lynn Van Airsdale , DO, LAc

Second Place: Kaitlyn Long , MPH

Third Place: Christine Yeh , MD

A further five members and three organizations were honored for their role and efforts in advancing the field of preventive medicine and paving the way in health for current and aspiring preventive medicine physicians. The 2023 ACPM Award winners are:

Distinguished Service Award : Robert W. Carr , MD, MPH, FACPM

Ronald Davis Special Recognition Award : Dorothy S. Lane , MD, MPH, FACPM

William Kane Rising Star Award : Prasad Acharya , MD, MPH, MBA

Donald Gemson Resident Award: Grace Price , MD

Distinguished Federal Preventive Medicine Medical Officer Award: Curi Kim, MD, MPH

ACPM President's Award recognized the key role of federal funding agencies in supporting equitable and inclusive participation driving scientific excellence in discovery, implementation, and policy focused on improving health of our nation and beyond:

"Our 2023 Scientific Excellence Award winners and ACPM Award winners at this year's conference exemplify the strong commitment preventive medicine physicians have for improving the evidence base supporting healthcare systems and practice, {and in} community-engagement in research and prioritizing care to be inclusive of all," said Dr. Krousel-Wood. "Congratulations to all of our winners and to all who participated in the poster presentations and the invaluable contributions made by conference attendees. The research presented by preventive medicine physicians over the past three days signal significant advancements that will lay the foundation for better health and well-being of all populations."

PM2023 featured dozens of sessions and presentations focusing on challenging healthcare topics – from preparing for future pandemics, reducing the burden of chronic disease, preventing injuries and addressing rural health disparities, discussing the opioid crisis and vaccine preventable diseases. For more information about sessions and topics presented at PM2023, visit ACPM online, here, and follow the conversation on social media using #PM2023.

About ACPM

The American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) is a professional medical society of approximately 2,000 physicians dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of individuals, families, communities and populations through disease prevention and health promotion.

For more information, visit www.acpm.org

Contact: Alicia Stanford, astanford@brgcommunications.com , 407-575-7514

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Preventive Medicine