Trading Platform Moomoo Announces Grand Prize Winner of Holiday Magic Sweepstakes

The trading app announces the winners of its $60,000 two-month sweepstakes

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, a tech-driven financial services platform offering professional trading tools and an engaged social community, announces the winners of its Holiday Magic Sweepstakes promotion. The holiday season promotion awarded ten (10) moomoo users cash prizes.

FINRA member, Moomoo Financial Inc, an SEC registered broker-dealer, launched the $60,000 sweepstakes in-app and online. Participants had to be registered moomoo users, opt-in to the sweepstakes and make a qualified transaction using their brokerage account or mail in their entry. Each qualifying transaction was an entry into the lottery for the grand prize of $50,000 or first prize of $1,000.

Gihoon J. of Honolulu receives the grand prize of $50,000 from moomoo. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to assist moomoo users to meet their financial goals with this sweepstakes," said Chad Smith, Head of US Marketing at Moomoo Technologies Inc. "Hearing from our users about their experience with our app and their goals, makes us proud to be part of their investing journey. I look forward to the continued relationship with our mooers and enhancing their investing experience."

Over 19,000 users participated in the two-month sweepstakes. The winners drawn are one $50,000 grand prize winner Gihoon J. of Honolulu, HI and first prize winners Joseph C., Brian D., Yungsheng C., Corlee Z., Cory P., Dzianis K., Binnin C., Jose E., and Chenglong L. receiving $1,000 into their brokerage accounts.

"I started educating myself on investing during the pandemic. I learned about moomoo from a friend and opened a brokerage account in 2021," said Gihoon J., moomoo's grand prize winner. "I am grateful to moomoo for this opportunity to participate in this sweepstakes. I plan to use this money to help put a down payment on a home for my family."

For more information on moomoo's current features and promotions, download the app https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1440255819?mt=8

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 19 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

Moomooo's Holiday Magic Sweepstakes ended on 1/15/2023. See Official Rules for details and the full winner list: https://www.moomoo.com/us/support/topic4_329. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

