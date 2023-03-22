National Restaurant Association Show® Announces Record Number of FABI Awardees

New this year, judges award 8 FABI Favorites for stand-out flavors in taste, creativity and ingenuity
CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the foodservice industry's premier event, today announced the 42 recipients of the 2023 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards®. Each year, the FABI Awards program celebrates industry-altering products that shape what's new and next for the future of food and beverage. New this year, eight of the FABI Awardees have been selected by the judges as FABI Favorites as the most groundbreaking and influential of the year. The National Restaurant Association Show brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event and will be held May 20-23, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
"This year is truly an exceptional year for food and beverage originality as evidenced by a record-breaking 42 FABI Awardees," said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "These 42 products are breaking new barriers in flavor, taste, creativity and packaging and are shaping the future of food and beverage. As the world's largest and most-trusted foodservice event, the National Restaurant Association Show continues to be where the next big industry trends are born and serves as a launching pad for companies to showcase new products."
The FABI Awards represent the year's most forward-thinking and creative new tastes that are driving trends, delighting customers and delivering expanded menu offerings across the industry focused on increasing profitability. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations. Recipients were selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, or introduction of new opportunities and profit potential.
This year, the prestigious FABI Awards program has evolved with the introduction of FABI Favorites. The new designation provides special recognition for the judges' top FABI Award recipients, which stood out among an already exceptional lineup of items exemplifying creativity, ingenuity and the ability to expand menu options industry-wide. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste FABI Favorites and FABI Awardees at the new Connections space (located in The Culinary Experience) throughout the Show.
"The 2023 FABI awardees are prime examples of the delicious creativity and innovation that drives the industry forward," said Chef Marion Gibson, Director of Culinary Innovation at Aramark and FABI judge. "I'm honored to have been part of the selection process and excited for the foodservice community to get a taste of the judges' top picks, with the new FABI Favorites category."
THE 2023 FABI AWARDEES ARE:
FABI FAVORITES
Brown Sugar Instant Boba Kit
Boba Bam
Tuna Filet, Plant-Based
Current Foods
16oz Non-Stick Cooking Spray
La Tourangelle
V'DGZ Plant and Vegetable Shareables - Corn R'bz
McCain Foods
Classic Cutlet
Meati
Nounós Greek Yogurt
Nounos Creamery LLC
Spring in a Bottle
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Yo Plant-Based Sunny-Side Up Egg
Yo Foods, Inc.
FABI AWARDEES
Mongolian Plant-Based Steak
Alchemeat
Plant-Based Pepperoni
Before the Butcher
Beyond Steak™
Beyond Meat
Briette
Champignon North America, Inc.
Simply Mixology
The Coca-Cola Company
Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend Shreds
Daiya Foods Inc.
EQUII High Protein Bake Mix
EQUII Foods
HealthSavor Organic Miso Mustard
Great Eastern Sun
Impossible™ Fully Cooked Burger Patty
Impossible Foods
Mini Mashers
McCain Foods
unsweetened barista milk
Milkadamia
Pourable Plant Milk Mozzarella
Miyoko's Creamery
Vegan Boneless Chicken Wings
Myrtle Greens
Vegan Kung Pao Chicken Steamed Dumplings
Myrtle Greens
Plantspired Korean BBQ Steak
Nasoya
Bakeable Cajun Breaded Plant-Based New Wave Shrimp®
New Wave Foods
Oatly Soft Serve
Oatly
Grill House Burger
Ocean Beauty Seafoods
Cold Brew with Chocolate Liqueur
Organic Mixology
Regal Harvest Smoked Basmati Rice
Pari Foods Inc.
Cream Cheese Spread
Perfect Day, Inc.
Sabatino Tartufi Truffle & Honey
Sabatino Truffles
No-Soy Sauce
Sempio Foods Company
Organic Gochujang
Sempio Foods Company
Premium Mason Jar Desserts
Taste It Presents
Grab & Go Blueberry Parfait Popper Hyper-Chilled Fresh in Yogurt & Granola / 5oz Pouch
Tru Fru LLC
Grab & Go Raspberry Parfait Popper Hyper-Chilled Fresh in Yogurt & Granola / 5oz Pouch
Tru Fru LLC
Grab & Go Strawberry Parfait Popper Hyper-Chilled Fresh in Yogurt & Granola / 5oz Pouch
Tru Fru LLC
Hillshire Farm® Fully Cooked Carved Pork Belly
Tyson Foods Inc
Plant-based Korean BBQ
UNLIMEAT
2 oz Frittatas
Veggies Made Great
B'Lure Butterfly Pea Flower Extract
Wild Hibiscus Flower Company
Cutting Vedge Veggie Forward™ Meatballs
World Finer Foods
Yo Plant-Based Poached Egg
Yo Foods, Inc.
All FABI Awardees will be acknowledged throughout the Show floor with prominent signage and featured in demos at The Culinary Experience at the Show and in tastings held at the new Connections space. Sessions and tastings include:
F&B Products You Need to Know: Judge-Selected FABI Favorites
The Culinary Experience – Lakeside Level 3 – 10448
- Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m.
- Monday, May 22 at 3:15 p.m.
FABI Favorites Tasting
Connections – Lakeside Level 3 – 10148
- Saturday, May 20 at 3:45 p.m.
- Monday, May 22 at 4 p.m.
FABI Awardees Tasting
Connections – Lakeside Level 3 – 10148
- Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m.
- Monday, May 22 at 1 p.m
For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com
The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.
About Winsight LLC
Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print, digital trade media and tradeshows, including the National Restaurant Association Show.
