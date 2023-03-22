MRA Group Announces Leadership Changes

HORSHAM Pa., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrence Stuardi, CEO of MRA Group, a real estate development and client services firm based in the Philadelphia area, announced two executive promotions for the storied organization.

Mike Wojewodka, Larry Stuardi, & Phil Butler (PRNewswire)

Mike Wojewodka has been promoted to President of MRA Group and all related operating companies. Previously he served as Executive Vice President.

"With over 20 years of commitment to our clients and our firm, Mike is well prepared to lead our organization into its next phase of expansion and development. I am delighted to pass the mantle of President to Mike, knowing that his unwavering integrity, exceptional real estate acumen, and his solid commitment to the growth of both the firm and our associates is unwavering. His leadership has been critical to the success of our organization," stated Stuardi.

Additionally, Phillip Butler has been promoted to Executive Vice President of MRA Group and all related operating companies. Previously he served as Senior Vice President.

"Phil provides seasoned insight and an invaluable ability to connect the dots. He is a people person with financial acumen," explained Stuardi. "His strategic and operational expertise enhances our executive team's ability to further evolve the company, allowing MRA Group to embrace new opportunities and expand our capabilities."

"Over the last 32 years of our company's history we have had much to celebrate and be thankful for, and Mike and Phil will actively build upon that foundation. With these leadership promotions MRA Group is well positioned to provide the highest level of service to our clients and partners in the healthcare, life science and higher education sectors of the region, and beyond. I am truly humbled and grateful to continue to work alongside such an exceptional executive team," said Stuardi. "Together we will rise."

About MRA Group

MRA Group (MRA), based in Horsham, PA, is a vertically integrated real estate development and client services firm serving the healthcare, higher education and life sciences sectors. Founded in 1991 by CEO Lawrence J. Stuardi, MRA prides itself on maintaining the same high level of integrity and excellence that led to its recognition as one of the most respected real estate firms in the mid-Atlantic region. With over 32 years of value-add and ground-up development experience, along with providing a full spectrum of real estate solutions to our clients, MRA has developed and continues to manage more than 4.5M square feet of medical, life sciences and education related real estate, and has structured over $2B of financial transactions. Learn more at www.mragroup.net.

Media Contact: Brendan Farrell, bfarrell@mragroup.net, (215)-449-2442

SOURCE MRA Group