The Genie Company Introduces 24V Operators with Integrated LED Lighting

Models 2128L & 2128BL

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie® Company, a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications, is proud to announce the release of its latest 24V operators, the Models 2128L & 2128BL, both with integrated LED lighting!

Genie logo (PRNewswire)

24V DC motors with integrated LED lighting and all of its benefits

Benefits of Genie integrated LED lighting include 25,000-hour rated, energy-efficient bright white light, both aesthetically pleasing and low-maintenance. Plus, the integrated LED is frequency tuned not to interfere with transmitter range like many other LED options.

Both models come standard with Integrated Aladdin Connect® Wi-Fi and smart phone control capabilities. For further peace of mind, the Model 2128BL includes battery backup.

Additionally, both operators offer all the same benefits as existing 2128 and 2128B models, such as a powerful, quiet 24V DC motor, soft start and stop and are compatible with the universal preassembled rails with a pre-tensioned chain or belt in sizes up to 10'. The new models also feature the same easy set-up and programming that is so popular across the entire Genie Residential Line-up!

"We're thrilled to bring these two Models 2128L & 2128LB to market and provide our customers with integrated LED lighting and all of its benefits," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "Whether you're looking for a reliable garage door opener for your home or business, both of these new models deliver unmatched performance and ease of use at the entry level of our product line."

Standard features include:

Integrated LED Lighting

Integrated Aladdin Connect

24V DC Motor

Soft start-soft stop

Auto-seek dual frequency (315/390 MHz)

Maximum speed of 7.0"/sec

Maximum door weight of 500lbs

Accommodates up to 10 ft rails

These new models from The Genie Company are now available for purchase via our Genie Professional Line wholesalers and dealers.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Genie Company