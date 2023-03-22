French Ministry of Finance and Economics Delegation Paid Visit to ProLogium Technology

TAIPEI, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, ProLogium received a delegation from the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

The delegation was given a tour of ProLogium's advanced next-generation solid-state battery technology, production processes, and facilities. The French delegates also discussed possible opportunities for cooperation with the ProLogium team, such as building a battery value chain and green industry in France and Europe. Among the delegates were representatives from the French Office in Taipei.

With countries pledging their commitment to reach net zero by 2050, carbon neutrality has shifted from an environmental issue to an economic issue of international industrial competitiveness. The global EV battery market has also become an important part of the strategy to build up circular economy and new industries. Solid-state batteries have been recognized as a disruptive next-generation energy storage technology, achieving key breakthroughs and even surpassing conventional liquid lithium-ion batteries in safety, energy density, fast charging, recyclability and cost.

ProLogium Technology launched its first pre-pilot production line in 2013, and since starting its EV battery roll-to-roll pilot production line in 2017, its manufacturing capacity has been validated by the market for 9 years. The battery maker has achieved 99.9% yield for single-layer cells and 94% yield for multi-layer cells. ProLogium's battery products have also been certified by multiple international third-party tests and standards, including TÜV certifications, UL1642, IEC62133, ISO14001, and UN38.3. In addition, nearly 8,000 pieces of 50-60Ah, EV-scale battery cells have been verified by OEMs, and over 1 million consumer electronics and industrial application battery cells have been sold, laying a solid foundation for future mass production.

The delegation was impressed by the advanced maturity of ProLogium's exclusive next-generation solid-state battery technology, as well as their confidence and enthusiasm for future development. "In response to the evolving ecological, economic, industrial and social challenges of the world, the French government actively promotes public investment plans such as France 2030. ProLogium's upcoming plans to establish overseas materials supply, R&D bases, and gigafactories are very much in alignment with the French government's industrial development strategy," said a representative from the delegation "France's attraction for high-tech talent and its rapidly developing battery industry cluster in northern France make it an ideal location for green projects, and these key projects will receive strong government support from local to the highest level."

"First of all, I would like to thank the French government for its continued encouragement and unwavering support," said Vincent Yang, CEO and founder of ProLogium Technology in his welcome address to the delegation. "The comprehensive planning and policy support for carbon neutrality in France make its green value chain highly attractive, and it is also the reason why France is shortlisted as one of the top 3 candidates for ProLogium's European gigafactory. Europe has a solid foundation in the development of next-generation battery materials. Coupled with ProLogium's next-generation solid-state battery products and manufacturing technology, we expect to accelerate the maturity and commercialization for the next-generation battery supply chain, and play a key role in developing EV battery technology of the future."

