The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation grants LISC $1.5 million to renovate sports space for youth in under-resourced communities

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation are partnering on a new program to upgrade and expand sporting opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities across the U.S.

The DICK'S Foundation will help LISC launch the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative with a $1.5 million grant. The program will fund the renovation of existing indoor and outdoor athletic spaces that serve more than 3,000 youth athletes.

"We believe that sports have the power to change lives and unite communities," said Aimee Watters, executive director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "Which is why we're thrilled to partner with LISC on this initiative and help create quality athletic spaces for youth athletes and organizations facing sports infrastructure barriers."

The Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative will award grants between $50,000-$100,000 to non-profit community-based organizations leading renovation projects—including schools, local parks and recreation departments that are collaborating with local non-profits. Projects eligible for funding must be in under-resourced communities.

The grants will be used to meet a range of needs, including new court surfaces, nets, hoops, lights, bleachers, public address systems, fences, locker room facilities, goalposts and scoreboards. In addition to managing the program, LISC will also provide technical assistance to grantees to help them move projects forward.

"Sports programs and recreational space can be catalytic for young people," said Beverly Smith, LISC vice president. "It's why a program like this, with a committed partner like The DICK'S Foundation is so valuable. It gives youth who live in under-resourced areas a better opportunity to thrive, and it contributes to the overall health and vibrancy of the surrounding community."

Over the past three decades, LISC has worked with philanthropic and investment partners to build or renovate 450 athletic fields and recreational spaces serving 750,000 kids. The Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative will add 12-16 sports spaces to LISC's portfolio.

With this partnership, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will continue to grow the relationship between the organizations. In 2020, DICK'S Sporting Goods invested in LISC's Black Economic Development Fund to fuel minority-led lenders, anchor institutions and businesses as part of an effort to close the racial wealth gap.

To apply for funding from the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative, visit the LISC website. Applications must be submitted to LISC by June 23, 2023.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since our founding in 1979, LISC has invested $26.7 billion to create more than 463,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 78.5 million square feet of retail, community and educational space and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)