Caravelle International Group Announces New Corporate Website and Investor Presentation

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravelle International Group (Nasdaq:CACO), a global ocean technology company, today announced that the company has unveiled a new corporate website and investor presentation.

The new website is an excellent resource for new potential customers and investors to learn about the Company and how it is making the shipping and lumber industries more environmentally sustainable and profitable. The improvement in the company's branding is part of a bigger investor outreach campaign to expand the company's shareholder base.

The website can be found at http://www.caravelleglobal.com/ and the new investor presentation is available for download under the investor relations tab.

"This is an opportune time for investors to use these new resources to learn about our story as we are underfollowed on Wall Street and I believe that our stock is deeply-undervalued," said Dr. Guohua Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Caravelle. "We expect to have several big, value-creating catalysts later in the year that we believe will change this dynamic and propel our stock higher. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions about our business that were not answered by these new resources. We love hearing from investors, both existing shareholders and investors new to the story."

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle is a global ocean technology company. Its business comprises of two sectors: the traditional business in international shipping, operated by the Topsheen Companies (Topsheen Shipping Group Corporation (Samoa) and its subsidiaries) and the new CO-Tech business under Singapore Garden Technology Pte. Ltd.. As the traditional business, Caravelle's international shipping business has generated all revenues. The CO-Tech business is a new development building upon the existing shipping business. It enables wood desiccation during the maritime shipping process, with full utilization of the shipping time, space, and the waste heat of exhaust gas from the shipping vessels. Caravelle's CO-Tech industry has no historical operations and has not generated revenue. Caravelle is headquartered in Singapore.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact

Caravelle International Group

60 Paya Lebar Road

#06-17 Paya Lebar Square

Singapore 409051

(65) 8204 1753

Attention: Tracy Xia

Email: ir@cacointernational.com

