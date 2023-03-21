WoodWick® Candles introduces consciously created candle line, ReNew Collection

Fragrance Brand commits to planting thousands of trees in partnership with One Tree Planted

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWick® Candles, part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, introduces ReNew, a collection of fragrances consciously created to help you make a thoughtful choice that reflects your discerning style.

WoodWick ReNew Collection (PRNewswire)

Available now, each fragrance within the ReNew collection has been designed with sustainability at its heart and features a plant-based, soy and coconut wax blend that is free of dyes. Blending bio-based ingredients, key notes that are traceable to the source and essential oils, ReNew offers a new way to enjoy home fragrance naturally without compromising on style. Elegant and stylish, the ReNew vessels are produced using 55% post-consumer recycled glass and feature a cork lid made from responsibly sourced trees; all packaging is fully recyclable.

The collection comprises six beautifully unique fragrances blending trending woody, floral, fruity, gourmand and aromatic notes to suit the most refined tastes. Cherry Blossom & Vanilla, Ginger & Turmeric, Lavender & Cypress, Tomato Leaf & Basil, Incense & Myrrh and Black Currant & Rose are available in Medium and Large forms.

As with every candle by WoodWick®, the ReNew fragrances feature a wooden wick, formulated for the best burn and a softer, more subtle crackling sound.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new collection, ReNew, consciously created with plant-based, sustainable ingredients and recycled materials," said Michelle Favaloro, Vice President Brand Management for Home Fragrance and Wellness at Newell Brands. "In celebration of the launch, WoodWick® will continue its partnership with One Tree Planted, the environmental charity supporting reforestation around the world. Following an initial contribution in 2022, WoodWick® will be renewing its commitment in 2023 with a $75,000 donation, which will help plant thousands of trees globally."

The New ReNew candles are $16.50 for medium, $27.50 for large jars, and available at Amazon, Kohls, Yankee Candle retail stores, and Woodwick.com.

For more information about the partnership, visit www.woodwick.com; to find out more about the charity's work, visit www.onetreeplanted.org

About WoodWick ® Candles

Refined, elegant designs. Curated, sophisticated fragrances. A distinctive, soothing crackle. WoodWick® Candles have been indulging the senses since 2006. Combining carefully selected natural materials and luxury craftmanship poured into an iconic hourglass vessel, WoodWick® Candles feature patented Pluswick® Innovation to share the signature crackling sound from the natural-wood wick for a unique multi-sensory experience of sound, sight, and fragrance.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

SOURCE Newell Brands