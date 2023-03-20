Suburban Propane Sponsors Washington Capitals Go Green Night on March 17th

Suburban Propane Provides Clean-Burning Propane for Capitals Ice Resurfacer

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane and other energy products to local communities, as well as an investor in low carbon energy alternatives, joined forces with the Washington Capitals to celebrate the team's Go Green Night on March 17th. As part of this sponsorship, Suburban Propane provided power for the Capitals' ice resurfacer and participated in green-themed game-time activities for fans. This partnership is supported by Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" corporate pillar, which promotes the clean burning characteristics of propane and renewable propane, as a bridge to a green energy future and the next generation of renewable energy.

In further celebration of Go Green Night, Capitals' players wore special green warmup jerseys that will be signed and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation through a Capitals Go Green Auction presented by Suburban Propane and BioSafe benefitting Anacostia Riverkeeper and Rink2Reef. The auction will close at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22. To participate, visit washcaps.com/GoGreenAuction .

"We are excited to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and continue our longstanding relationship with the Washington Capitals through the Go Green Night sponsorship," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "These types of meaningful partnerships allow us to share the important messaging behind our 'Go Green with Suburban Propane' corporate pillar and spread the word about our new, subsidiary, Suburban Renewables."

To learn more about Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" corporate pillar, please visit https://www.suburbanpropane.com/suburban-propane-experience/go-green/ .

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's nearly 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a solution to a green energy future and its commitment to investing in and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

