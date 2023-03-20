Retention.com Welcomes Alexander Lazoff as VP of Partnerships, Adds Agency Partnership Model

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retention.com , the industry leader in customer recapture marketing for Shopify eCommerce businesses, is excited to welcome Alexander Lazoff as VP of Partnerships.

"I've never experienced growth velocity like this anywhere."

Alexander comes to Retention.com from Yotpo where he was Director of Partnerships, leading the North American partnership efforts with a mission to provide immense value and service to the most strategic SI's, digital marketing shops, VCs, and eCommerce consultants. Alexander will be leveraging agency partnership opportunities to bring Retention.com's revolutionary cart abandonment revenue growth technology to a vast array of new eCommerce brands.

"It only took one conversation with Adam Robinson (CEO of Retention.com) for me to realize the massive potential this technology offers the agency partners I've worked with for years," said Alexander. "It immediately unlocks new revenue for agency clients with almost no lift, utilizing existing automation tools and campaign creative. Every conversation I have with an agency turns into a partnership, the interest has been astounding," he added. "I've never experienced growth velocity like this anywhere."

Retention.com welcomes Alexander during a high-growth transformation, as the company expands beyond direct sales channels. Revenue passed $14MM ARR at the start of 2023, accelerating to over $18MM ARR today, with an expected 350% growth by EOY. Adding this agency model puts Retention.com on a path to dominate the industry in the coming years, all without a dollar of institutional investment.

"Alexander brought on 60 new agency partners within the first month alone," said Diana Ross, CRO and co-founder. "Agency partnerships allow us to help more DTC eCommerce brands grow faster, with less lift, and that's what we're all about," Diana added. "We couldn't have found a better person to lead our agency partnership business. With Mike Yebio at the direct sales helm, our teams are now led by the best in the business."

Interested in learning more about how Retention.com can plug into existing client marketing plans with virtually zero lift? Reach out to Alexander at alex@retention.com.

About Retention.com: Retention.com's cutting-edge technology helps DTC eCommerce businesses grow by unlocking new, high-intent customer cohorts. We help Shopify businesses identify abandoned-cart and browse-abandonment shoppers and convert them into loyal customers by leveraging existing marketing and automation flows, which can 10x abandonment revenue alone. Learn more: Retention.com .

