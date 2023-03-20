Ascend Joins Vertafore, Integrates Payments & Premium Financing Solution With AMS360

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascend , the first modern insurance payments platform, announced that they will be integrating their payments and premium financing solution with Vertafore's AMS360.

Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated, all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. Vertafore is a provider of distribution-related insurance technology. Their product, AMS360, is a leading agency management software that enables agents to focus on their customers. It allows agencies to automate processes, simplify work, and drive new business so that agents can dedicate more time to their customers and prospects.

The integration between Ascend and AMS360 marks a huge step forward for the industry by offering a fully automated AMS and payments solution to thousands of customers. Vertafore brings together complementary solutions and best-in-class capabilities to their suite of products. As one of their preferred partners, Ascend's payments and premium financing solution will be integrated into Vertafore products and accessible to their customers.

"At Ascend, we're always looking to work with like-minded industry leaders that care about and value insurance agencies as much as we do," says Andrew Wynn, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Ascend. "Customers are the heart and soul of this industry, and Vertafore is a phenomenal resource for agents across the US to be introduced to solutions, platforms, and systems that allow them to perfect their craft and spend time where it matters most: on the customers."

AMS360 is responsible for streamlining customer communications, and claims, and storing sensitive information, among other things. With this partnership, Ascend will be connected to AMS360 instances and allow participating agencies to automate additional steps in their workflows related to premium collection, premium financing, and accounting.

"Ascend's integration with AMS360 has transformed our complicated process of collecting payments and offering premium financing into a simple workflow right from our agency management system," says Andrew Ryan, VP at Hertvik Insurance Group. "It saves our team countless hours and helps us increase our efficiency while providing an easy-to-use payment experience."

About Ascend

Ascend is the modern insurance payments platform that provides an automated all-in-one solution for invoicing, financing, and payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps distributors sell more by eliminating expensive and labor-intensive payment workflows, while providing insureds with the great online checkout and financing experience they've come to expect. To learn more, please visit LinkedIn, Twitter or check out https://www.useascend.com/ .

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs, and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

