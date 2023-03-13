Sony's imaging technology supports "With My Eyes," a project to assist people with visual impairments

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics announces the DSC-HX99RNV kit, a new retinal projection camera kit that helps people with visual impairments see to capture the world around them. This kit consists of Sony's DSC-HX99 compact camera and QD Laser's RETISSA NEOVIEWERi , a viewfinder that uses laser retinal projection technology. Together, Sony and QD Laser are offering a new experience with focus-free retinal projection, allowing people with low vision a new, sharper way to view and photograph the world.

DSC-HX99RNV kit, a new retinal projection camera kit that helps people with visual impairments see to capture the world around them. (PRNewswire)

Sony Electronics Launches a New Retinal Projection Camera Kit, DSC-HX99 RNV Kit

"We continue to leverage creativity and technology to enhance the accessibility of our products, services and experiences. The Retina Projection Camera kit is a step in our commitment to a future that empowers all types of creators," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "Sony welcomes the opportunity to use our digital imaging technology in this new and innovative way."

The DSC-HX99 is the Cyber-shot travel zoom modelii that covers everything from wide-angle to super-telephoto in a compact body completed with a 24-720 mm (30x) high-power zoom lens. QD Laser's RETISSA NEOVIEWER viewfinder is an accessory viewfinder for the camera. A digital image from the camera is directly projected to the retina through the RETISSA NEOVIEWER to see the surroundings, allowing the user to take a photo and record a video. Together, the technology offers a new way to view landscapes and people's faces, read signs, and capture images through retinal projection. It is equipped with functions that allow you to enjoy full-fledged shooting, such as high-speed, high-precision AF performance and support for recording in RAW format.

"The laser retinal projection of RETISSA NEOVIEWER is a completely new technology that has been put to practical use for the first time in the world," says Dr. Mitsuru Sugawara, President and CEO of QD Laser, Inc. "With the DSC-HX99 RNV kit that includes Sony's digital still camera, we hope that people who may have found traditional viewfinders difficult to use will now enjoy taking photos, expanding their range of activities and discovering new worlds."

With the aim of having more people use the camera kit, Sony offers it at $600 MSRP by bearing a portion of the costsiii. Sony also plans a collaboration with Japanese and American schools for the blind that assist people with low vision.

The new Retina Projection Camera kit will be on display at the CSUN Technology Assistive Conference 2023 trade show in Anaheim from March 13-17, 2023, as a touch-and-try opportunity for users. After the conference, Sony will be looking to collaborate with others to host a touch-and-try eventiv for potential users to have a hands-on experience with the kit before purchasing. The kit will be available to purchase in the US in limited quantities through Sony's website electronics.sony.com, starting early Summer 2023.

For more information about the DSC-HX99 RNV kit, please visit LINK.

About Sony's showcase at CSUN Technology Assistive Conference 2023, please visit LINK.

About the project, With My Eyes

Since December 2020, QD Laser has been working on "With My Eyes," a project to transform the "difficult to see" into "clearer sight" for 2.5 billion low-vision people around the world and has been working with supporting companies to deliver "visible experiences" to people with low vision and enrich their lives. In March of 2022, Sony partnered with QD Laser for the "With My Eyes 3 - Discovering a World of My Own" video, featuring a low-vision para-swimmer who traveled and spent time seeing the sea with his own eyes and taking photos using RETISSA SUPER® CAPTURE on Sony's digital camera. Sony has participated as a supporting company since the second phase, provided equipment from the third phase, and is promoting the project jointly with QD Laser as a major supporting company.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i RETISSA NEOVIEWER is not a medical device. It is not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any specific condition. Depending on visual impairment, it may be difficult to recognize images (e.g., if the function of the retina is totally impaired). The name has been changed from the previous name "RETISSA SUPER CAPTURE". RETISSA and NEOVIEWER are registered trademarks or trademarks of QD Laser. More information here: https://retissa.biz/en/retissa-neoviewer https://retissa.biz/en/retissa-neoviewer

ii HX series – Travel high Zoom; compact size and zoom.

iii Sony is bearing the majority of the cost to support the low-vision community. One unit per person is available for purchase, subject to supply. This product may not be suitable for all low-vision people. Users are encouraged to touch-and-try before purchase.

iv User needs to contact Sony Digital Production Center by phone (323) 352-5007 or email (DMPC@sony.com) to get an appointment. For more information about the DSC-HX99 RNV kit, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/compact-cameras/all-vlog-compact-cameras/p/dschx99rnvkit

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.