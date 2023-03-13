Nashville Singer-Songwriter Nicolle Galyon to Take the Stage at Anthology Together 2023

Multi-Platinum songwriter and music executive to share stories of perseverance, breaking barriers, and writing your future

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that multi-platinum singer-songwriter Nicolle Galyon will lead a mainstage session titled "The Blank Page: Unleashing the Power of Possibilities," during Anthology Together 2023. With an audience of global academic leaders, instructors, and innovators, Galyon will share her career journey as one of Nashville's most successful and respected voices as she speaks on the power of a blank page and new beginnings. She will join attendees in Nashville at the Gaylord Opryland Resort on Tuesday, July 18.

Galyon has penned 10 No. 1 hits and written songs for Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Camila Cabello, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, and many more. Her work earned her a Songwriter of the Year nomination from the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) in 2022 and she has been recognized for numerous other awards during her tenure on Music Row.

"We are honored to host Nicolle Galyon as she shares her insight on the power of possibilities," said Jim Milton, Chairman and CEO at Anthology. "The blank page – like the classroom – challenges us, inspires creativity, and presents limitless opportunities. Nicolle's personal triumphs of perseverance, breaking barriers, and writing her own story will inspire Anthology Together attendees."

In addition to her songwriting success, Nicolle founded the female-focused company, Songs & Daughters, which encompasses a record label, publishing company, and management. She is an active champion of music education, heavily involved in the CMA Foundation's music education initiative, and has served as an NSAI Board Member and a CMT Next Women of Country mentor. She also founded a scholarship program at her alma mater, Sterling High School in Sterling, Kansas.

Anthology Together is one of the world's largest education technology events and a destination for education thought leaders, faculty, and administrators from all backgrounds. More than 1,600 attendees from 40 countries attended 200 sessions at Anthology Together in 2022. This year, Anthology Together will offer eight program themes providing a more tailored experience for attendees. The program themes are alumni and advancement; corporate and government; DevCon; enrollment growth and admissions; enterprise resource planning; institutional effectiveness; student success, retention, and engagement; and teaching, learning, and inclusion. Anthology Together 2023 is being held from July 17-20, 2023.

