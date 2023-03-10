Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency

WUHAN, China, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it had received a deficiency letter ("Letter") from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") on March 6, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide ("Company Guide").

The Letter stated that because the Company's ADSs had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company's continued listing is predicated on it demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time or effecting a reverse stock split of its securities, which the staff determined to be until September 6, 2023, which could be extended to the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2023. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards by undertaking a measure or measures that are for the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock and the ADSs will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "DXF". Additionally, the Letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's common stock from the NYSE American. The Company's receipt of the Letter does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is actively engaged in discussions with the Exchange and is developing plans to regain compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing standards within the cure period.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin is a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China. Dunxin suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020 and is exploring new business opportunities based on Metaverse related technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

