DigitalReef Merges with Gamers Club in Historic Deal to Disrupt $360B Gaming and Digital Media Market

This merger will drive distribution, engagement, and monetization through combining the most-used media consumption devices in Mobile and CTV, and Gaming, the most-interactive form of media.

MIAMI, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalReef, a leading technology company in global mobile marketing and connected TV (CTV), announced an historic merger with Gamers Club, the largest video gaming matchmaking platform and community hub in Latin America. Newly rebranded as Siprocal, the consolidation of these two companies creates a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas.

Siprocal is the consolidation of DigitalReef and Gamers Club, set to create a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas. (PRNewswire)

With this merger, finalized on March 7th, Siprocal will drive value for partners, brands, publishers, and consumers by residing at the intersection of users' content consumption and behavior through a unique combination of distribution, engagement, and monetization:

Access to DigitalReef's carrier/OEM distribution partnerships supporting over 580M registered, 240M 6-month active and 130M monthly active users;

Strong user engagement through integration of Gamers Club's holistic solutions for all gaming related functionality.

Monetization of highlighted engaged user-base across devices, utilizing DigitalReef's and its partners proprietary data delivering optimized outcomes for stakeholders.

Authentic relationships with users/gaming community and timely, relevant, individualized content, experiences, and other offerings linking gamers and other industry stakeholders.

Ari Segal, formerly Gamers Club's Executive Chairman and Siprocal's newly named CEO said, "The merger of these two leading companies illustrates the increasing prominence, relevance, and necessity of linking technology and media to gaming." He continued, "I'm excited to work alongside of and continue building an industry-leading team to take advantage of this moment in time to drive Siprocal's growth through the thoughtful pursuit of consumer engagement, monetization and immersive media experiences – in a way that, as our name suggests, enables two-way value creation with our partners and customers."

Siprocal will be directed by experts in technology, digital media, and gaming including Steve Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer of AEG and Executive Vice President of The Anschutz Corporation, and the newly appointed Board Chair of Siprocal. Mr. Cohen said, "Siprocal is a first of its kind, next generation platform that bridges the needs of multiple key stakeholders and end users in the gaming and mobile media spaces. Connecting mobile carriers and OEMs to game studios and publishers, brands to customers, users, and subscribers, Siprocal is uniquely positioned to meet each party in the time and place that is most convenient and relevant driving meaningful results and experiences."

The merger completed on March 7th. If you are interested in learning more visit www.siprocal.com

About Siprocal

Siprocal is a first of its kind, next-gen gaming distribution and engagement platform leveraging premier, direct audience access and insight. It was formed in 2023 from the merger of DigitalReef, a premium media ecosystem that operates on Mobile and CTV across the Americas, and Gamers Club, Latin America's largest gaming community hub.

