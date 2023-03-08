Standard Motor Products Expands Hybrid and EV Product Offering

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its line of parts for hybrid and electric vehicles. The hybrid and electric vehicle market is growing larger every day, and SMP is committed to continually adding to its product offering for these vehicles, as well as expanding its powertrain-neutral coverage.

From 2022 through February, SMP has added substantial coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Approximately 7 million hybrid vehicles are currently on the road, and many of them are more than 10 years old. With two distinctly different powertrains, a conventional internal combustion engine and an electric motor, these vehicles feature more components when compared to gas and diesel vehicles. Hybrid repair opportunities continue to grow thanks to a growing vehicle population, an aging fleet, and multiple drivetrain components. Standard® and Four Seasons® are prepared to meet the demand, with over 4,000 parts available for 150 models.

Electric vehicles use the same sensors, switches and climate control systems as ICE vehicles, while adding new opportunities around the thermal management of high-voltage battery and drive motor components. Currently, SMP offers more than 1,900 parts for 40 models, with more parts being introduced on a consistent basis.

Additionally, SMP offers over 50,000 powertrain-neutral parts through its Standard® and Four Seasons® brands. These parts fit vehicles regardless of powertrain and include categories like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) components, Collision Repair parts, A/C Compressors, and thousands of other switches, sensors, actuators, and connectors.

Commenting on the ongoing expansion of the Hybrid and EV program, Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "As hybrid and electric vehicle sales increase, SMP is prepared to meet the growing demand for high-quality replacement parts. Standard® and Four Seasons® are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, engineering and manufacturing superior products that last."

From 2022 through February of this year, SMP has added substantial coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles through its Standard® and Four Seasons® brands. In total, SMP added 258 SKUs for hybrid vehicles, 60 SKUs for electric vehicles, and 1,530 SKUs in the powertrain-neutral category. Recent additions include a universal Battery Pack Charging Cord for electric vehicles and Stoplight Switches and Brake Pedal Travel Sensors for hybrid models like the Toyota Prius and Lexus ES300h. The array of powertrain-neutral parts added include Park Assist Cameras, Dome Light Switches, Rocker Switches, Power Sunroof Motors, Taillight Connectors, and much more.

All new Standard® EV and Hybrid products are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

