FMC Corporation makes Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S Companies list for second consecutive year

PHILADELPHIA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, has made Barron's annual list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies. For the second consecutive year FMC is the only agriculture company to make the list, moving up in the ranking eight places to 64. FMC is one of only 29 companies on the list to post a positive return in 2022.

"A lot of companies say sustainability is important, but at FMC we know it takes real investment and commitment to deliver meaningful results," said Mark Douglas, president and CEO. "Growers are feeling the impacts of climate change on their farms every day, and we need to do our part to ensure they have a healthy environment to continue growing food the world needs. Over the last few years, we have embedded sustainability across our business, making notable progress on energy reductions and waste circularity while continuing to grow the company."

Barron's rankings, compiled by Calvert Research and Management, an investment management company specializing in responsible investing, evaluated the top 1,000 publicly held U.S. companies by market value. The top 100 firms achieved the highest scores across 230 ESG metrics, ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse gas emissions.

"FMC is among very few companies to pursue such an aggressive greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of net zero by 2035," said Karen Totland, vice president and chief sustainability officer for FMC. "I am proud that we are making steady progress, having reduced our greenhouse gas emissions in the first year. We like to say that FMC's Sustainability team has 6,600 employees. It takes everyone, working together, to achieve our goals."

Barron's is the second major publication in the past year to include FMC in its rankings of most sustainable companies. In December of 2022, FMC was named to Newsweek's list of Most Responsible Companies. Also in 2022, FMC was named the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) Company of the Year, a distinction FMC also earned in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation