BetMGM Announces Launch of Wheel of Fortune Online Casino

New Wheel of Fortune Casino Mobile App now available in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced today the launch of Wheel of Fortune Online Casino. In collaboration with IGT (NYSE: IGT), Wheel of Fortune is the first brand-led online casino in North America. Now live in New Jersey, Wheel of Fortune Online Casino is home to America's Game®-branded slot titles, along with additional themed games and features.

"We are thrilled to bring Wheel of Fortune Online Casino to players in New Jersey where they can now play for real money and experience the excitement of the beloved game show on their phones," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "We have a great alliance with Wheel of Fortune and IGT and look forward to offering our players innovative and diverse selections of gaming options."

An iconic American game show, Wheel of Fortune's milestone 40th season premiered in September 2022. Wheel of Fortune themed slot games have been a prominent staple on casino floors for over 25 years. Today's launch of Wheel of Fortune Online Casino represents the brand's latest gaming expansion.

"Over the last 40 years, the Wheel of Fortune brand has been brought to life in a diverse range of products, including IGT's extremely successful Wheel of Fortune slots. Now we're excited to see BetMGM build on that success and take an innovative approach to bring the game to more players by launching the brand's first online casino in the U.S.," said Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television.

Enrico Drago, CEO Digital & Betting, IGT, said, "IGT's Wheel of Fortune slots have been entertaining players for decades as the most successful slot theme of all time. We are incredibly excited to partner with BetMGM on the evolution of this celebrated theme and witness it break new ground to become the first U.S. brand-led online casino where players can enjoy their favorite IGT Wheel of Fortune slots games."

Wheel of Fortune Online Casino is now available for download in New Jersey on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at www.wheeloffortunecasino.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including an industry leading program, developed, and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Wheel of Fortune

Trademarked as America's Game™, Wheel of Fortune has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

