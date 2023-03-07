PREMIER ESTATE PROPERTIES CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SUCCESS IN FLORIDA'S EAST COAST ULTRALUXURY RESIDENTIAL MARKET

Independent boutique brokerage recently completed two historic years of record-breaking sales

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Estate Properties, specializing in properties exclusively in excess of one million dollars, is proud to celebrate a landmark thirty years of success providing ultraluxury real estate services to its South Florida region.

In 1993 the Brokers/Owners Carmen N. D'Angelo Jr., Gerard Liguori and Joseph Liguori, founded the brokerage firm in Boca Raton. Today, Premier Estate Properties now includes a team of over 50 agents in six offices (Boca Raton, Suburban Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, Palm Beach, and Vero Beach).

"Thirty years ago we had the foresight to recognize that South Florida was entering a new era in residential real estate. We seized the opportunity to pioneer an unprecedented niche market by specializing in the most exceptional properties exclusively over one million dollars," said Gerard Ligouri. "Over three decades our company has been consistently recognized as an industry leader both nationally and internationally. Thanks to the passion and commitment of our top-tier team, we have been involved in some of the highest sales in Florida."

In 2021, 59% of Premier Agents were ranked among the top 1% of real estate professionals nationally by The Wall Street Journal and RealTrends/America's Best Real Estate Professionals. Also, Premier Estate Properties is ranked #1 nationally for the highest income per agent by the unbiased T3 Sixty Almanac.

Premier Estate Properties has achieved many significant milestones including an extraordinary $4.9 Billion of sales and listings in one recent 12-month period alone. Premier Estate Properties continues to break records with some of the most highly valued and notable estates in its marketplace.

According to Carmen N. D'Angelo, "The Florida residential market has experienced a renaissance several times over the last 30 years. We are exceptionally proud of our Premier family of agents for the unending excellence and support they provide our affluent clientele in several of our nation's most desirable destinations."

About Premier Estate Properties

