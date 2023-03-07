Seattle Reproductive Medicine, Advanced Fertility Care, California Fertility Partners and ORM Fertility recognized in survey as top performing fertility clinics.

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Best Fertility Centers of 2023 were announced by Newsweek, recognizing several Pinnacle Fertility Clinics in the top 100 clinics in the Nation. In a survey conducted by Newsweek and global research firm Statista, more than 3,000 physicians and other fertility medicine professionals voted for these exceptional programs: Seattle Reproductive Medicine, Washington (27); Advanced Fertility Care, Arizona (51-100); California Fertility Partners, California (51-100); and ORM Fertility, Oregon (51-100) were recognized by their peers as well as evaluated and ranked based on key performance indicators of assisted reproductive medicine (ART) metrics with a focus on relevant indicators to fertility clinics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as accreditations by the College of American Pathologists Reproductive Laboratory accreditation program and The Joint Commission. The top 50 were ranked in descending order and 51-100 were shared alphabetically by name.

PINNACLE FERTILITY CLINICS RANK IN THE TOP 100 FERTILITY PROGRAMS IN THE NATION (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be recognized by our peers as being in the top 100 best fertility providers in the country. We share this incredible accolade with our patients who have many choices on where they can go to build their family and choose our remarkable clinics to be a trusted partner on their journey to parenthood. It's our patients that are at the center of the care we provide across the network, and we always strive for excellence in fertility medicine to better serve them," says Beth Zoneraich, Chief Operating Officer at Pinnacle Fertility.

It's undeniable that the need for fertility services is on the rise, and more and more people are seeking fertility treatments to start and grow their families. When patients are looking for a partner on their journey, Pinnacle Fertility clinics are amongst the highest performing and recommended clinics in the US. With a mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle Fertility's network of clinics is deeply committed to providing the best reproductive care possible and successfully helping individuals and couples get access to the services they need and the outcomes they desire.

