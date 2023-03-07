IMC Challenges Today's Brightest College Students to 10-Day Trading Competition

Innovative challenge designed to mimic real life trading; winner receives $25,000

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC, a leading global market maker that provides liquidity to financial assets on trading venues, is hosting a 10-day global competition that challenges students to successfully trade on a virtual market. The winner will be rewarded with a $25,000 prize and a matching donation in their name to The Ocean Cleanup.

IMC's 'Prosperity' challenge is now open for entry. In this 10-day market simulation starting March 20, contestants will combine basic Python skills, strategic insights and analytics to earn as many seashells as possible and bring prosperity to their island. Interested college students can join fully remote, from anywhere, alone or in a team of up to five individuals.

"This challenge has been in the making for over a year and was created to help us reach the best talent in the world, especially those who might not have considered a career in trading before. Contestants don't just have the chance to win a great prize, but will also experience firsthand what algorithmic trading entails," said Steven Biester, Global Marketing Manager at IMC. "We mimic a lot of the real dynamics that you would encounter in trading. The competition is collaborative, fast-paced and requires drive, intellect and inventiveness. On top of that, it's also a lot of fun and really requires you to go beyond the obvious – just like a career in trading at IMC."

To join the competition, participants must go to prosperity.imc.com. Once registered, contestants will receive more information and will be able to enter the dedicated Wiki and Discord server to meet fellow contestants and talk to IMC professionals available to guide students and answer questions.

Alongside the cash prize, IMC will donate a matching $25,000 in the winner's name to The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organization developing and scaling technologies to rid the oceans of plastic. To achieve their objective, The Ocean Cleanup works by stemming the inflow of plastic via rivers and cleaning up what has already accumulated in the ocean.

