edX Innovation Continues with the Launch of MicroBootCamps™

LANHAM, Md., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX , a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the launch of MicroBootCamps, a new stackable credential designed to provide companies and their employees with a flexible, affordable, and on-demand learning pathway to build progressive skills readiness in key technical fields. Created to directly address the growing demand from companies for credentials to rapidly reskill and upskill their employees for business-critical tech roles, MicroBootCamps provide a scalable solution to better recruit, retain, and maintain a highly trained workforce.

Building upon the proven success of boot camps with edX, which drive rapid career readiness through an intensive structured schedule, MicroBootCamps put learners on a pathway to pursue equivalent skills and industry-relevant outcomes with a more flexible and compact schedule. Featuring real-time, on-demand tutoring, individualized feedback, and live tutorial sessions led by expert instructors, MicroBootCamps offer a highly personalized and targeted learning experience.

The first MicroBootCamp program to be offered is in Front End Development, with additional programs in in-demand technical topics to follow. Expert-led and industry-aligned, this first program provides entry-level learners with job-relevant, practical skills for roles in front end development. Future MicroBootCamp programs will provide participants with stackable pathways that progressively build their skills toward in-demand roles, including back end and full stack development.

"As one of the largest producers of technical talent in the world, we've seen the incredible power that a high-quality, scalable tech training model brings to bear on universities, companies, and learners around the world," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, co-founder and CEO of 2U, edX's parent company. "Expanding and innovating on our boot camp model to offer MicroBootCamps underscores our continued commitment to building a new ecosystem of stackable, alternative credentials—like MicroMasters® programs and MicroBachelors® programs—that provide seasoned and entry-level professionals alike with the opportunity to gain the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy."

Cognizant, a Fortune 500 company that works with edX for Enterprise , has found that recruiting from boot camps is a smart way to find promising candidates. To date, Cognizant has hired nearly 100 boot camp students.

"We're hearing from our teams that these individuals bring deep industry experience, as many have been working for a few years and are switching careers," says Eric Westphal, leader of global workforce strategy and economic development at Cognizant. "Our top job roles include full stack development and software developers who understand front and back end development and employment of applications, so a progressive skills pathway like the one offered by MicroBootCamps creates a really strong pipeline for nurturing talent."

The first MicroBootCamp program will launch on May 1 and will be offered immediately for enterprise clients. MicroBootCamps are designed to drive immediate business impact and align with workforce development initiatives, with programs priced under $5,250 to support tax-friendly employee education benefits. To learn more about providing MicroBootCamps to employees, visit https://business.edx.org/products/microbootcamps .

