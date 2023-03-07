Capital Rx Named to the Forbes Best Startup Employers 2023 List

Capital Rx's online presence, growth prospects, and corporate culture rank among the top startup companies in America for the second year in a row

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) on a mission to change how prescription drugs are priced and patients serviced, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Startup Employers for 2023. The list, presented annually by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, can be viewed on the Forbes Website.

At Capital Rx, the team is everything. To scale the business, we must trust and empower our people.

This year's 500 Best Startup Employers were selected following an in-depth analysis of over seven million data points collected from 2,600 qualified companies. The "social listening" model, complemented by extensive desk work, examines defined KPIs that would guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. For the second year in a row, Capital Rx ranks in the top 10% of qualified companies and the top half of the 500 finalists.

"In 2023, everything is available online, including all the information you can imagine about an employer you'd like to work for," said Marcel White, Chief People Officer at Capital Rx. "We're delighted that Capital Rx's online and social media presence, reputation, and corporate culture are viewed positively and that we've been named to Forbes' 2023 list of best startups to work for again. Capital Rx is experiencing rapid growth; we're the fastest-growing PBM in America. Our goal is to provide our team members with opportunities for personal and professional growth while fostering a broadly diverse, inclusive, and accepting environment."

Only companies headquartered in the US, founded between 2013 and 2020, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered for the evaluation. The detailed review was based on three different criteria:

Employee Satisfaction : Measured through employee retention and reviews of the employer's brand;

Employer Reputation : Company-specific algorithm-based text analysis categorized as positive, neutral, or negative was extracted from news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social media channels/networks; and

Company Growth: Comprehensive evaluations of Website Traffic, Headcount Growth Rates, and Job Openings were evaluated.

Capital Rx is investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to build out JUDI®, the industry's first cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, and its people, who develop award-winning technology and lead our best-in-class customer/member service teams. "At Capital Rx, the team is everything. To scale the business, we must trust and empower our people. That's how we're going to create enduring change in the pharmacy benefits industry, by bringing the best people together, engaging them, and supporting their growth and creativity," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx.

