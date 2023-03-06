FortuneCoins.com is Taking the Stage in Canada

The fastest-growing U.S. social casino has officially made its debut in eight Canadian provinces

WILMINGTON, Del., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FortuneCoins.com , the top U.S. social casino with sweepstakes elements, has recently become available to players in all Canadian provinces, except Ontario and Quebec. FortuneCoins.com has been active in the United States since April 2022. Since then, the platform has garnered more than 1.5 million registered users nationwide, and it hopes to achieve the same success with its Canadian audience.

Canadians above the age of 19 can open free accounts and play all games in the Fortune Coins library for fun without making a single purchase. When registering, all users automatically receive a welcome bonus of 140,000 Gold Coins, the site's virtual currency used to play the games. Moreover, in addition to the welcome bonus, new players will also get 500 additional Fortune Coins, the platform's sweeps coins, which can be used to play the games and can be exchanged for real prizes.

Users can continue playing even after spending the initial Gold Coins, as the casino offers daily bonuses with additional Gold and Fortune Coins. All that needs to be done to receive the bonus is to log in for the day. Playing at FortuneCoins.com also means you could win one of the four progressive jackpots that increase in value every second.

The social casino runs continual promotions either on the games themselves, or through social media contests, primarily on its Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter pages. Some fan favorites include the highest wins, raffles, draws, competitions, and engagement posts. One of the most popular contests is a recurring streaming competition where players win lucrative prizes to stream as they play games on the site. Other ways to gain additional free coins include friend referral bonuses and one-time rewards for phone verification and Facebook logins.

Furthermore, Fortune Coins offers an exclusive VIP program that rewards its most active and committed members. The monthly program comes with bespoke perks and rewards like a welcome bonus, personalized weekly and monthly deals, a weekly rakeback, anniversary and birthday gifts, and a personal account manager.

"We expect the platform to triumph in Canada as it will provide equivalent levels of amusement, lucrative promotions and competitions, and an expanding collection of casino-style games. Players can access a wide range of free, high-quality slot and fish games with bonus features like free spins, wild symbols, multipliers, and more", said Mickey Blayvas, CEO of Fortune Coins Casino.

The game library is constantly expanding, with new titles coming out every week. The site currently features 100+ releases, with many more to come, especially thanks to FortuneCoins.com's recent partnerships with leading European casino game providers.

Fortune Coins Casino stands out from its Canadian competitors as the platform uses Interac for transfers from a Canadian bank to Canadian accounts. So not only it is a super quick transaction, there are no exchange fees for players.

About Fortune Coins:

Owned and operated by Social Gaming LLC in the United States and Social Gaming LTD in Canada, FortuneCoins.com is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to win free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit www.fortunecoins.com

