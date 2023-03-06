Athena Club Launches Its Award-Winning Personal Care Products in Target

The Digitally Native Self-Care Brand Announces its First Mass Retail Launch as Part of its Omnichannel Strategy

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Club, the personal-care one-stop-shop that is elevating the way people practice their routines, announces its expansion into Target stores nationwide today. The brand's best-selling and award-winning hair removal products will debut across 1,600 Target stores and on Target.com starting March 5.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Target as our first mass retail partner," says Maria Desmarais, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We aim to elevate the routines of millions of customers across the U.S. by providing them with solution-driven self-care products through a retailer they know and love. Offering Athena Club products at Target also addresses our digital customer base's growing demand for omnichannel shopping choices, and allows us to further build loyalty through both in-store and online touchpoints."

Since launching in 2019, Athena Club has shipped millions of body, skin, wellness, and period care products to hundreds of thousands of customers across more than 60% of U.S. zip codes. With an industry-leading customer retention rate, a 93% second purchase rate and over 12,000 5-star customer reviews, Athena Club has become a disruptor in the direct-to-consumer personal care space. The brand has launched five products a year on average, and is one of the top 100 fastest growing private companies in America according to Inc. 5000.

Athena Club is committed to improving personal care products by focusing on effective and high-quality ingredients, sustainable packaging, and innovative patented technologies. The co-founders are obsessed with excellence in product development and beautiful design—for every new launch, they work hands-on with leading industry experts to ensure quality and performance. Athena Club collaborated with an armpit microbiome PhD to develop its All Day Deo, and partnered with doctors from Harvard University and The University of Pennsylvania for its skincare and supplements. The brand's focus on product excellence has garnered it many awards, including ones from Good Housekeeping, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle, and features by Vogue, Allure, and Forbes, amongst others.

Athena Club is headquartered in New York, and its founders have carefully curated a team that represents a diversity of backgrounds with deep experience across multiple fields. Together, they share a passion for the company's vision to disrupt the personal care industry while creating positive change. "We've sought out the best talent to help execute our vision of building the next generation CPG company that modern consumers can love and trust for their daily routines," says Charles Desmarais, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Our mission is to provide better everyday essentials to customers across the US and beyond. With our industry-leading team and expert-partners, we will keep delivering on our promise of creating innovative, accessible, affordable, and solution-driven products as we expand onto retail shelves and bring Athena Club to millions of new customers". With an extensive product development pipeline and plans for rapid retail expansion, Athena Club is further moving toward its goal of becoming the next multigenerational CPG company.

Athena Club is an omnichannel personal care one-stop-shop focused on improving the ways people practice personal care. The brand offers high-quality yet affordable products across Body, Skin, Wellness, and Period Care through a convenient subscription service via its direct-to-consumer e-commerce website, and now, through Target. Athena Club's award-winning products—such as the best-selling Razor Kit—are made in partnership with experts using high-quality materials, effective ingredients, and innovative patented technologies. For more information, visit www.athenaclub.com .

