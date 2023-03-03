Verra Mobility to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MESA, Ariz., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that David Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer and Craig Conti, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. PST. A live webcast as well as a replay of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Calendar section of Verra Mobility's website at https://ir.verramobility.com.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility) (PRNewswire)

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Verra Mobility, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Verra Mobility's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, as well as information available on its corporate website and investor relations website. Understanding the information contained in these filings and on the corporate and investor relations websites is important to fully understand Verra Mobility's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, https://www.verramobility.com/, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations: Investor Relations: Eric Krantz Mark Zindler eric.krantz@verramobility.com mark.zindler@verramobility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verra Mobility