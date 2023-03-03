Jet's Pizza® to Celebrate National Ranch Day by Giving Out a Year of Free Ranch

The Detroit-Style Pizza Chain is embracing National Ranch Day with some exciting giveaways

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all ranch lovers, specifically Jet's Ranch lovers! This year on National Ranch Day, all Jet's Pizza locations will be offering a delicious deal, plus a chance to win a year's worth of free ranch.

Jet's Detroit-Style Pizza with their famous ranch dipping sauce. (PRNewswire)

all Jet's Pizza locations will be offering a delicious deal, plus a chance to win a year's worth of free ranch.

On Friday, March 10, Jet's Pizza customers who spend $30 or more will receive a FREE 12 oz. bottle of Jet's Ranch (online orders only, using code Ranch23, while supplies last). Plus, customers can head to the Jet's Pizza social media pages to enter in a giveaway where five lucky Jet's Fans will win a year's worth of free Jet's Ranch. Other prizes will also be available to those who participate, including Jet's Ranch T-Shirts, and Jet's Pizza Ranch Ramekins.

Jet's Ranch has developed a huge fan base of ranch lovers. The creamy, flavorful ranch is made in house every single day. It perfectly complements Jet's signature Detroit-Style Crust.

"At Jet's Pizza, we take pride in our ranch and we know our customers love it. The craze for our ranch got so big, about 10 years ago we had to start selling it in 12-ounce bottles," said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet's America, Inc. "We couldn't pass up on going all out for National Ranch Day. Whether you dunk your pizza in it, your wings, or dress your salad, it really is the best ranch."

For all your National Ranch Day Jet's Pizza merch, check out the Jet's Pizza Shop. For rules and regulations on the Jet's Pizza National Ranch Day Giveaway, please click here.

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Since then, it has now grown to over 400 stores in 20 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

Media Contact: Gabriella Galloway

Jet's America

586-795-8403

press@jetspizza.com

Jet's Ranch (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jet's Pizza