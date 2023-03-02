FINAMILL LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION SPICE GRINDERS AND ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CAREERS THROUGH CULINARY ARTS PROGRAM (C-CAP)

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Liu, creator of the award-winning FinaMill spice grinder, will unveil the FinaMill Muse at the 2023 Inspired Home Show at booth #N8500 in the Discover l design pavilion. The Muse is reengineered to grind 15% faster, with 20% more power and quieter by 20 decibels than the FinaMill Classic. It is one of several new products and programs by FinaMill.

FinaMill is an award winning electric spice grinder. www.FinaMill.com (PRNewswire)

The FinaMill Muse spice grinder is faster, quieter, more powerful and environmentally friendly.

The FinaMill Muse has a smaller footprint, minimalist design and sleek silhouette featuring wood-inspired trim. Available in black or white, the Muse is made with over 70% recycled materials, all from PET water bottles. Each unit comes with two reengineered FinaPods that are easier to open and close and fit into the smaller FinaMill Muse. A compact tray, also designed with wood-inspired trim, fits four FinaPods, which can be stacked for storage.

FinaMill also launches rechargeable versions of its battery-operated Classic collection. Available in Midnight Black, Sangria Red, Soft Cream, and gleaming Stainless Steel, the new USB rechargeable models are equipped with a Lithium-ion battery that lasts average cooks two months before needing to be recharged. Each rechargeable FinaMill comes with two ProPlus FinaPods and a charging cord that plugs into standard power adapters.

In other news, FinaMill announces a partnership with Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), a workforce development non-profit giving underserved teens a pathway to success. Founded in 1990, C-CAP annually provides culinary, job and life skills training to over 20,000 middle-and-high school students nationwide.

"In addition to creating great products, FinaMill is committed to supporting organizations whose purpose aligns with ours," noted Alex Liu, Founder FinaMill. "That's why we are so excited to support C-CAP."

"We are thrilled to partner with FinaMill, a company that is focused on both products and purpose," said C-CAP's Executive Director Tanya Steel. "Shared values make for great partnerships."

Developed over 10 years, FinaMill holds forty-two patents, has won several design awards and is a 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things winner. FinaMill has been profiled in The New York Times, Food & Wine, House Beautiful, and hundreds of local and national media outlets. Find them at FinaMill.com, Amazon, or at hundreds of retailers and select culinary, bridal and home and housewares e-tailers.

Media contacts: Ellen LaNicca, ellen@elfpragency.com and Jono Waks, jono.waks@gmail.com

