MeetKai's Bespoke Web Browser-Based Metaverse delivers "The Platform" for BitNile.com

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeetKai, the world's leading AI and metaverse company, announced a web browser-based platform built for BitNile.com, Inc. ("BitNile.com"), expanding upon its mission to build more seamless metaverse experiences without the need for expensive, specialized hardware. In this new metaverse world built on the MeetKai platform, users are now able to play 3D games, purchase digital and physical products from e-commerce sites, access live streaming content, utilize a new social network, and more adventures based on real-world experiences. The Platform is now on early access mode, live on www.bitnile.com

With this launch and other key partnership announcements, MeetKai's innovative metaverse approach continues to gain momentum by leveraging browser-based technology. After acquiring a growing user base of 50 million users worldwide, in less than a year MeetKai launched a browser-based version of New York City's Times Square, announced partnerships with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kura Kura Bali, and debuted revolutionary technology at CES 2023 —including MeetKai Editor and the show's favorite: MeetKai Reality, a tool to instantly and easily digitize physical spaces.

As MeetKai continues to build bespoke metaverses and bring the real world into the digital, it is delivering affordable and easy-to-use solutions for both businesses and consumers. These solutions are a sneak peek into the future of the metaverse and the immediacy and accessibility required for everyone to participate. Businesses in real estate, retail, sports, automotive industry, architecture, education, entertainment and beyond will now have a cost-effective option for 2D and 3D interfaces that users can reach from any device.

"MeetKai continues to proactively eliminate barriers for entry into the metaverse for both users and businesses alike," said MeetKai Co-Founder and CEO, James Kaplan. "Our technology that drives The Platform demonstrates incredible speed and fewer latency issues than conventional VR products, while being instantly scalable, accessible, and affordable. We are also able to integrate specific aspects of our metaverse tech into existing frameworks to improve functionality and user experience for platforms that are already in use." About BitNile.com and MeetKai's integration for The Platform, Milton Todd Ault III, BitNile.com's Executive Chairman, added "It is amazing how disruptive MeetKai's technology is. In my opinion the future of the metaverse will be built on the backbone of MeetKai's technology."

"We're extremely thrilled that our new MeetKai browser-based metaverse, built for BitNile.com, features incredible scenery in a new, immersive world accesible from web browsers in any device – like phones, tablets, computers, large screens, and VR headsets, available anywhere in the world for greater impact. This is a major milestone for MeetKai and is just the beginning of our world-wide deployment for the global customers." said Weili Dai, MeetKai Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman. "I'm very proud to see our cutting-edge AI and metaverse technology products lead the industry globally with highly-scalable and affordable solutions for all industries. The future of the metaverse has never been more attainable and practical for everyone."

