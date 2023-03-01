Jacobs to Design and Build Advanced Water Reuse Facility in Los Angeles

Facility will treat and supply sustainable drinking water to region

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected by LA Sanitation and Environment (LASAN) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) as the progressive design-build contractor for the Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility (AWPF). The project is a key part of the City of Los Angeles' long-term water management objective to fully reuse its water supplies and is one of the largest potable reuse projects in the country.

The city relies on groundwater supplies for a portion of its drinking water — at an estimated cost of $500 million, the new AWPF will treat tertiary effluent from the existing Donald C. Tillman Water Reclamation Plant to produce purified water suitable for groundwater replenishment via the Hansen Spreading Grounds. The project will use advanced treatment processes, including microfiltration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet and advanced oxidation to purify more than 15 million gallons per day (mgd), reducing the amount of imported water, providing a new groundwater supply source for up to 200,000 customers, and will help increase the city's resiliency by providing a sustainable local drinking water source in the traditionally drought-stressed region.

"Jacobs' selection by LASAN and LADWP to help secure the city's long-term water supplies with a new advanced water purification facility is one of several transformative projects happening in the state to address drought concerns in California," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Americas Senior Vice President Ron Williams. "Water scarcity is a growing issue across the globe. Taking this innovative and collaborative approach to tackle water shortages in Los Angeles offers a safe, sustainable and effective way to manage water resources and address water scarcity issues in the state."

A global leader in water, Jacobs has more than 25 years industry-leading experience in the water design-build space and has delivered more than 150 design-build projects and programs. Jacobs will deliver the project under a progressive design-build contract, with responsibility for design, permitting, construction, start-up and commissioning. The city selected the progressive design-build delivery model to minimize cost, reduce risk, streamline construction and improve schedule performance.

Because of the project's magnitude and importance in addressing water shortages in LA, it has received funding through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program. WIFIA fast-tracks investment in U.S. water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost loans for regionally and nationally significant water projects. Financing the project with a WIFIA loan will save the city an estimated $81 million.

